‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Set to Bring ‘Agent Carter’ Character Back to the Screen

Remember a million years ago when ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. aired its Season 6 finale? Yeah, me neither, but for the Marvel TV series faithful, anticipation is high for the show’s return for its seventh and final season on May 27th, kicking off the last 13 episodes. But fans of another related show–Agent Carter–should keep an eye out for returning player, Enver Gjokaj.

In a chat with EW, Gjokaj talked about his surprise at learning he’d be reprising his role as Agent Daniel Sousa:

“It wasn’t anywhere near my brain. I would’ve been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don’t have time. You just have to move on to the next project.”

Co-showrunner Jed Whedon weighed in on how the Agents’ time-traveling back to 1931 New York City will eventually lead them to cross paths with Sousa, something that should please agency fanboy Phil Coulson:

“One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who’s just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history]. With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson.”

Gjokaj followed up:

“What’s unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they’re very similar.”

While we’ll have to wait until late May, at the earliest, to see how Sousa’s arc plays out, co-showrunner Jeff Bell teased the changes coming to the character since last we saw him:

“We get to see him in a different light. [Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn’t necessarily seen on the show.”

