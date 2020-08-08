Clark Gregg Says Goodbye to ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’: “We Built a Family”

As the ABC hit show Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. approaches the series finale, series star Clark Gregg is here to share a special good-bye message. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to bid farewell to fans after seven seasons and multiple tie-ins to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a two-part finale even airing on Wednesday, August 12.

But before the show can end its run on ABC, we must hear from the man who helped kick off Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., none other than Agent Phil Coulson. The farewell video runs a little under two minutes and features Gregg sitting on a couch in a very Marvel-y studio reflecting broadly on the show’s seven-year run. Cut in with Gregg’s reflections on the show and its impact are highlights from all seven seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which definitely adds to the emotion of the video. We get a highlight reel of the heroes of the show’s cast — Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Adrianne Palicki, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Henry Simmons — as well as some of the special guests who’ve played villains, including Ruth Negga, Kyle McLachlan, and Bill Paxton.

But what makes this video such a special one is Gregg’s remarks on his time on the series and how one appearance in Iron Man helped plant the seed for the live-action Marvel series. He shares: “If you would’ve told me, as I sipped coffee on Iron Man, that I would go this many layers into a character, it’s really bittersweet to let that journey go. I can only be grateful for it.”

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. two-part series finale will air on August 12. Watch Gregg’s complete farewell video below. For more, check out our interviews with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain De Caestecker.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.