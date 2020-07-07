‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Assembles a Whole New ‘80s Crew in Exclusive Season 7 Clip

Whatcha gonna do if you’re a time traveler who just got stuck in the year 1982? Well, if you were one of the more conventional Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., you might sit back quietly and try to avoid messing with history. But if you’re Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward), then as seen in the clip above there’s a very strong chance you might take this as an opportunity to have some fun.

This week’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is titled “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D,” because as the final season continues to bop around in time, the producers are having a whole lot of fun playing around with different eras and the pop culture inherent to them.

In this episode, as a newfound resident of the 1980s and without the rest of his team, Deke has taken it upon himself to assemble a new squad for Mack (Henry Simmons) and himself — though they might also be a pop band, because why not? The members of “The Deke Squad,” as we’ll learn, all have a range of special skills and occupations, some of which Deke (being originally from the year 2091) may or may not fully understand.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is currently halfway through its seventh and final season, something which is frankly impressive after years of hovering on the bubble of cancelation. But executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Jeffrey Bell have managed, each season, to preserve both a sense of fun and a spirit of adventure that hasn’t been afraid to take some wild chances, and Season 7 has been more than indicative of that. It’ll be sad to say goodbye to this cast, including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Natalia Cordova-Buckley, when the series finale comes on August 12.

Check out the exclusive clip above. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 PM on ABC.