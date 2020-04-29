‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Trailer Introduces a Mission Cap Would For Sure Dislike

ABC has released the trailer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 one month ahead of its May 27th premiere date. The entire Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gang is back for the final season of Marvel’s ABC series, including series regulars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennett, Elizabeth Henstridge, Ian De Caestecker, and Henry Simmons.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 isn’t exactly the typical trailer we’re used to for an upcoming TV show. A majority of the trailer’s nearly two-minute runtime is devoted to introducing the season’s primary setting — New York City, 1931 — and a shady group of alien villains who interrupt an equally shady late-night deal with some New York City cops. The aliens unleash some of their otherworldly, anachronistic tech on New York’s finest before the trailer reveals the rest of the season’s mission. Per the official synopsis, that mission goes a little something like this:

“In the seventh and final season of the Marvel hit, Coulson and the Agents of SHIELD are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.”

The seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be bittersweet for fans of the ABC series which launched the recent (and notably short-lived) wave of Marvel TV programming. In late 2019, Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige assumed all duties related to Marvel’s TV branch and with numerous Marvel Hulu and Netflix series shuttering around the same time. Now, as fans gear up for a new season set to bring back an Agent Carter alum and take on HYDRA, they’ll also have to prepare to say good-bye once more to yet another Marvel show.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 premieres Wednesday, May 27. You can watch the trailer for the final season of the Marvel ABC show below.