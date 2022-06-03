Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.

Set to be anchored by Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird (Adrianne Palicki) and Lance Hunter (Nick Blood), Marvel’s Most Wanted was first reported to be in the pipeline in April 2015, as the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was winding down. This was the season of the show where Palicki and Blood had been first introduced to audiences, with the hope being that they could parlay any audience goodwill from S.H.I.E.L.D. into a brand-new program. However, a month after it was first announced, ABC decided to pass on the show. Morse and Hunter would be staying with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and pals, at least for a little while.

By the end of the summer, though, this project would be revived, with it getting the name Marvel’s Most Wanted for the first time. Enough momentum was gained on the production that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. teed up the duo’s absence by featuring them leaving Coulson and pals behind in the season two episode “Parting Shot.” In talking about Most Wanted right after that S.H.I.E.L.D. episode aired, Blood teased that this spin-off would not just be regurgitating the same tone and style as its predecessor. Specifically, Blood was excited about exploring a lot more moral ambiguity in Most Wanted and keeping audiences guessing who the good guys and bad guys were.

Meanwhile, the fact that the program focused on a romantic couple was not going to be a superfluous detail in Most Wanted. Blood also said that the show would be very much focused on how Morse and Hunter maintain their dynamic even while traveling around the globe and getting into espionage antics. For her part, Palicki also said that the differing moral codes between these two heroes would also be a critical part of the characterization of Most Wanted. While neither were villains, Hunter was more willing to bend the rules than Morse, with each getting their default worldviews challenged while being on the run and separated from S.H.I.E.L.D.

While audiences were saying goodbye to these characters on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the cast and crew of Most Wanted were working around the clock with Morse and Hunter in filming a pilot for the program. Even a big Marvel adaptation extended from a pre-existing ABC show would have to go through the rigorous pilot testing process. At the start of 2016, Most Wanted snagged Delroy Lindo as Dominic Fortune, with the actor set to be a regular cast member on the show if it got picked up to series. This, of course, was way before Lindo was set to play one of the main roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Blade. Oded Fehr and Fernanda Andrade were also set to play main roles on Most Wanted while McKenna Grace had an unknown part in the pilot. Much like Lindo, she would also eventually find her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe films playing an adolescent version of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

The cast was set. The character dynamics were concrete. Long-term plans were in place for storylines on the show. It was time to see if Marvel’s Most Wanted would get picked up to series. Despite so much being set in stone, not to mention being an extension of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Most Wanted was officially passed over by ABC brass in May 2016. While there were initial comments about Most Wanted's possibly getting aired on another network, former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb said in August 2016 that this was unlikely given that Most Wanted was designed to air alongside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC. With that, Most Wanted was dead in the water.

Most Wanted’s demise came about from several factors. For starters, it was already passed over once in 2015. While there are several examples of TV shows, even successful ones, getting to air after a failed pilot, it’s still not the best way for a program to start its existence. To have failed once indicated that ABC brass saw intrinsic problems with the concept. Most Wanted’s pilot was also delivered just as Channing Dungey took over the ABC network. We’ll never know for certain, but the previous ABC regime led by Paul Lee may have been more receptive to the concept given that they were the ones who greenlit Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

But the most likely culprit for Most Wanted’s death, beyond just criticisms of the pilot itself, was the rating woes of Marvel programming on ABC. Season one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. averaged 8.31 million viewers. Season three of the same program, which was airing as Most Wanted was trying to get off the ground, averaged only 5.52 million viewers. These numbers were still better than Agent Carter, whose second and final season was also airing in early 2016. The meager viewership of Agent Carter, which was arguably even more immersed in the mythology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies than Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., likely began to wilt the appeal to ABC of doing further Marvel programming.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe would only grow and grow in popularity at the movie theater as the 2010s rolled on, it just wasn’t holding the same appeal for the ABC network. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. would continue in the years that followed, albeit with a slashed budget and airing on Friday nights for two of its final three seasons. However, ABC would only further pursue Marvel programming with the 2017 boondoggle Inhumans, which likely put the final nail in the coffin of the network engaging with material originating from this fellow Disney-owned institution. Many factors could be seen as responsible for Most Wanted’s death, but the dwindling faith in Marvel shows on ABC was likely the biggest culprit.

After this pilot went the way of the dodo, Morse and Hunter, shockingly failed to return to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in a prominent capacity. Blood would reprise his role as Hunter in a season five guest spot on the show, while Palicki never came back to S.H.I.E.L.D. as Morse, likely due to her commitments as the lead character of The Orville. Thanks to the recent Disney+ program Hawkeye retconning Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) as the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mockingbird, Most Wanted and its cast members are more detached than ever from the franchise they were once set to inhabit. Still, Most Wanted, in retrospect, can provide elements of value, particularly when it comes to framing a pivotal time of adjustment in Marvel’s history of small-screen entertainment.

