Are you ready to rock? Netflix has announced that the popular anime Aggretsuko will be returning for its fourth season this December. The announcement came during TUDUM: Anime Spotlight, the pre-show that aired online before the streamer’s first-ever fan event.

For those who need to get caught up, Aggretsuko centers around a 25-year-old red panda named Retsuko. She hates her job and finds herself easily stressed out. The only time she feels truly at peace is at karaoke, where she becomes a death metal superstar. Aggretsuko features a lovable cast of characters and a story that reflects millennial struggles, particularly in the workforce. There’s no wonder that the show has resonated with many viewers.

This announcement was not the only significant anime announcement made at the TUDUM pre-show. The streamer premiered the trailer for Mark Millar’s long-awaited debut into anime, Super Crooks. The trailer for Drifting Home, an original film about a Japanese apartment complex being whisked away to sea, was also released ahead of its 2022 premiere.

Some fans might be wondering why another season of the show is coming, especially since season three tried to tie up all the show’s loose ends. The last season left off with Retsuko recovering from an attack and dealing with the flirtations of her coworker Haida.

However, perhaps the team at Fanworks will leave viewers surprised. While details on the events of the upcoming fourth season remain scarce, a mysterious new character wearing glasses seems to be a significant part of the new story. How this new animal will interact with Retsuko remains to be seen.

Check out the new poster for the season below. Aggretsuko is directed by Japanese animator Rarecho, with the titular character is attributed to an unknown artist named Yeti. The show will return with its fourth season sometime this December, although a specific date has not been revealed. All three previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

