As the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival ramps up, we’re getting more and more hints at the films featured at the festival, including the upcoming nun horror film Agnes. Helmed by Mickey Reece, the director behind indie hits like Climate of the Hunter and T-Rex, Agnes follows a priest-in-waiting and his jaded mentor as they set out to discover if the rumors of demonic possession at a nunnery are true.

The film stars Molly C. Quinn, Jake Horowitz, Sean Gunn, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss, and Chris Sullivan, who make up the cast of nuns and priests in this classic horror tale. Unlike other demonic possession films, Agnes' trailer seems to break out from the mold, particularly through Reece’s choice to focus on the mystery of the possession rather than its scary effects. The combination of the disillusioned priest teaming up with the rookie sees Reece pulling from noir and thriller tropes, as well as including some classic paranormal effects like speaking in tongues and objects flying off shelves.

Image via QWGmire

RELATED: Tribeca Film Festival Announces First Wave of Details for In-Person Events at 2021 Fest

Regardless of whether or not Agnes does become a standout horror film, exorcism and evil nun films are always super fun and enjoyable. A staple of the horror genre, possession films have decreased in quality over the past few years, although they are breakthroughs in the genre like with The Conjuring series. We’ve also seen the genre switch to television, like Warrior Nun and American Horror Story, and there are plenty of new projects on the way.

Demonic possession and exorcism movies on the way include a reboot of Paranormal Activity, another addition to The Conjuring franchise titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a Rosemary’s Baby modern update called False Positive, another film in production from Sam Raimi called Every House is Haunted, plus a whole bunch of other reboots, remakes, and sequels. Although it draws from decades of films and hundreds of stories, Agnes can at least boast an original story, which is more than the current state of horror can say.

Agnes has its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12. Check out the trailer and new first look images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Agnes:

A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest-in-waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma.

Image via QWGmire

Image via QWGmire

KEEP READING: The Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Why the 'Evil Dead' Musical Is One of the Franchise's Best and Most Bizarre Installments With news of 'Evil Dead 4' on the way, there's no better time to catch up with this part of the franchise.

Read Next