The genre-bending movie was well-received at Tribeca and comes to theaters and on-demand this December.

Collider is exclusively debuting the official full trailer for Agnes, a horror film that is set to premiere this December. Back in June, a one-minute teaser was released ahead of the Tribeca Film Festival, and it was already pretty disturbing. Now, hold on to the edge of your seat — because it’s about to get scarier. Agnes is set to premiere both in theaters and on-demand on December 10, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing.

Who’s better equipped to face their demons than a nun? At least that’s what you’d think until you watch Agnes, a horror film that is set in a convent and follows the period during which a nun was possessed at the house of God.

The trailer reveals that Agnes may pose some bigger questions, such as once-devout individuals questioning their faith and how religion can also create trauma — aside from, of course, horror elements like people bleeding out of their eyes and praying as an evil force seems to inch closer.

Image via QWGmire

RELATED: Anthony Michael Hall on ‘Halloween Kills,’ David Gordon Green, and How the Sequel Was Made for the Fans

Upon its release at Tribeca, Agnes surprised viewers and critics by its change in tone throughout its run, including dark humor and more elements you wouldn’t expect to see in a horror movie. Katie Rife, from the A.V. Club, called it an “idiosyncratic salvation” from conventional horror movies, which might be just what you need after Halloween.

Agnes is directed by Mickey Reece, a filmmaker who has been earning a cult and indie film fanbase with every new title he releases. He’s directed close to 20 movies in the last decade alone and likes to play on horror tropes, like he did with Climate of the Hunter and now Agnes. The film's cast features Sean Gunn, Molly C. Quinn, Jake Horowitz, Chris Browning, Ben Hall, Mary Buss, Chris Sullivan, and Rachel True. Producers for the film are Jensine Carr and Jacob Ryan Snovel.

Agnes is set to premiere both in theaters and on-demand on December 10. You can check out the Collider-exclusive trailer and poster below:

Here's the Tribeca official synopsis for Agnes:

Inside a quaint convent, young Sister Agnes explodes with an outburst of rage and blasphemy, causing the church to send veteran priest Father Donaghue and a younger priest-on-the-rise, Benjamin, to investigate the incident as a potential demonic possession. The heads of the church have an ulterior motive behind assigning this specific case to Father Donaghue, who’s been recently disgraced; Benjamin, meanwhile, feels suspicious of the whole endeavor. While at the convent, the young priest takes a shine to the reserved Sister Mary, Agnes’ closest friend who’s taken the evil spell especially hard. As the two clergymen get deeper into the situation, all involved have their respective faiths tested, namely Mary.

KEEP READING: How to Watch ‘Malignant’: Here’s Where to Watch James Wan’s New Horror Movie Right Now

'Dune: Part Two’ Officially Announced, and It’s All Because of Desert Power The film will be released in 2023.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email