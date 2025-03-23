For whatever reason, dropping all your comforts and luxuries to live in the open wilderness is part of the human identity. Enough daring and mysterious individuals, most notably Christopher McCandless, the subject of Into the Wild, have had this urge to inspire a slew of reality shows about living on a deserted island or wasteland. No one has any answers to why people make these reckless decisions, even the profound French filmmaker Agnès Varda, who is perhaps more tapped into human psychology than anyone who has operated behind the camera. One of Varda's signature works, Vagabond from 1985, is an elliptical saga of a young woman who plunges into the world of vagrancy seemingly to experience something new and independent, but we can't be entirely sure why she chose the nomadic life. This groundbreaking film examines this unknowable person through testimony from those who have forgotten her and those who idealize her.

'Vagabond' Explores the Pursuit of Freedom in the Wilderness

Image via MK2 Diffusion

While nothing matched her breakthrough film, Cleo From 5 to 7, a crushing exploration of fatalism and fleeting time, Agnès Varda continued to churn out provocative and indelible films in the following decades. Along with Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, and her husband, Jacques Demy, Varda was one of the many revolutionary faces of the French New Wave. Her blend of heightened formalism and use of real locations and people, aided by her background as a photographer, created a wholly inventive cinematic language in both narrative and documentary films. The hybrid of the gritty outdoors and expressionist, subjective portrait of human psychology was the perfect formula when directing Vagabond. Mona (Sandrine Bonnaire), a vagabond who has abandoned everyday life, is found dead in a ditch in France's wine country. The film flashes back to her journey and the various people she encountered, including a family of goat farmers, a vineyard worker, a maid, and a botany professor specializing in trees.

The ultimate paradox underlined in Into the Wild, the book by Jon Krakauer, later adapted by Sean Penn for the big screen, is that its subject, Christopher McCandless, played by Emile Hirsch, had all the luxuries and privileges in the world, but for whatever reason, felt alienated by life and was compelled to drop everything to become a nomad. With Vagabond, most people are somewhat dissatisfied with the mundane and tedious status quo. Mona, a former secretary fed up with day-to-day life, wants to roam the world and be free from capitalist and workforce restrictions. This is an idyllic phenomenon that many people wish they dared to follow through with, which makes Mona a source of idolization as opposed to McCandless, who we view with sheer disdain due to his short-sightedness. As her fate and isolating relationships with these random strangers indicate, Mona's odyssey as a vagrant is anything but a fantasy.

Agnès Varda Explores Human Psychology and Feminity in 'Vagabond'