The Big Picture Live quarter-finals of AGT premiered with 10 acts, including a Golden Buzzer recipient.

Hakuna Matata Acrobatics wowed the judges, got a Golden Buzzer, and moved on to the final.

Crews surprised with the Golden Twist, giving each judge another Golden Buzzer to send an act straight to the final.

The first quarter-finals of America’s Got Talent premiered last night, and one act already has a pass to the finals on the reality competition series. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel returned to the judges panel last night after the hiatus due to the Paris Olympics, and Terry Crews returned to host the star-studded competition series. Before the quarter-finals started, it was revealed that 44 acts including the nine Golden Buzzer recipients were through to the live shows.

Ten acts performed in the first quarter-finals for another chance to compete for the grand prize. This includes Klum’s Golden Buzzer act Richard Goodall and Cowell’s Golden Buzzer recipient Liv Warfield, who impressed the judges and the audience with their powerful performances. Acts who performed in the first quarter-finals also included Flewnt and Inkabee, Attraction Juniors, Arshiya, Hypers Kids Africa, Ashes & Arrows, Los Osos High School, Hakuna Matata Acrobatic, Phillip Lewis, and Roni Sagi & Rhythm.

Before the hiatus, Crews announced that there would be a Golden Twist in the live shows. This means that all judges have another Golden Buzzer to send an act straight to the final, which is a first. Although all acts were spectacular last night, Hakuna Matata Acrobatic received the first live show Golden Buzzer because of the Golden Twist, thanks to Vergara.

The ‘AGT’ Act Will Move On To The Final

During their act, the Golden Buzzer recipients left the judges on edge and had the audience gasping, as they performed a “difficult and dangerous” routine where they climbed on each other as they balanced. This was not an ordinary acrobatic routine. They were balancing and climbing on top of each other in ways that many would deem impossible, earning a standing ovation from the judges.

As Crews noted that Cowell was applauding the act standing up, Cowell said, “This is one of the most difficult, dangerous acts we’ve seen on a live show, and I genuinely mean this, it felt to me like you’ve arrived…so much…so much respect for all of you for what you’ve done, and this means a lot to you, and I have a feeling that this will be a great, great night for you.” He wasn’t wrong.

Mandel agreed with Cowell, stating, “You know what? What you’re doing, I don’t know that people realize how amazing that is.” Still in awe of their performance, Mandel encourages America to vote, before Vergara gives them the golden pass to the final.

Klum deemed the guys as “incredible,” and Vergara said, “This is definitely one of the most ambitious acts I've seen on AGT. I mean, I can see the difference from the audition. You guys deserve to be here." After saying that the acrobatics do “not need any help” to get to the final, she pushes the Golden Buzzer, stunning the act and the judges.

With Hakuna Matata Acrobatics through to the final, America’s job of voting for three more acts to send to the semi-finals is a little easier. The quarter-finals will continue every Tuesday until September 3, when America continues to vote for three acts to send to the semi-final. The results from your votes air the following day. Six acts who survive the semi-final will compete in the live final on Tuesday, September 17, along with the four acts who received the Golden Buzzer from the live shows. The results from the live final will air the following Tuesday.

America’s Got Talent continues on Tuesdays on NBC, and the results from your votes will air live the following day.

WATCH ON PEACOCK