This week's episode of The Mandalorian saw one of the most impactful comebacks in the franchise's history, as Ahmed Best returned to the mainstream spotlight thanks to his role as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. The actor had previously appeared in the galaxy far, far away during 1999's The Phantom Menace, but his portrayal of Jar Jar Binks received a controversial response, to say the least. During an interview with StarWars.com, Best reflected on how difficult it was for him, at first, to join the Disney+ series, considering the backlash he faces the last time around:

Honestly, I had to think about it. I’ve been in the Star Wars world for such a long time and my story is such a rollercoaster ride of emotions. So coming back to Star Wars wasn’t an easy decision for me. It wasn’t something I could have immediately said yes to. I did have to marinate over it for a bit

When Best talks about how he's been back in the franchise for a long time, he's referring to the fact that the role of Kelleran Beq had his origin in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. Meant as a game show competition for children, the series made its debut on Disney+ in 2020. The kids who participate must overcome physical obstacles under the concept of a Jedi training course, while they receive wisdom and advice from Master Beq. While Jedi Temple Challenge has a very family-friendly tone, Best's character made a seamless transition towards the more dramatic Mandalorian.

In the new episode, titled "The Foundling", Grogu is left with The Armorer (Emily Swallow) while Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is busy on a rescue mission. While waiting for The Armorer to work a piece of Beskar for him, the kid has flashbacks related to the night when Order 66 changed the landscape of the galaxy. After years of teasing who had saved Grogu from the dangerous clone army, it was revealed that Kelleran Beq came to the rescue, using a speeder bike to fly away with the child. It was certainly surprising to see the character inserted on the main plot of the show, given how his only other appearance was in a game competition program.

What's Next for The Mandalorian?

The release of episode four this week means that the third season of The Mandalorian is halfway done already. The current installment has been dealing with a profound look at the cult where Din Djarin was raised, and how it is perceived by people outside of it, such as Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). The two warriors are now a part of the cult, and fans are eager to find out where they will stand when the season finale makes its way into our galaxy on April 19. Keep in mind that every episode from this season that has been released, so far, features Kyze in its final shot.

While you wait for the second half of the current season to be released, you can check out the trailer for the third installment of The Mandalorian below: