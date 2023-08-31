The Big Picture Season 12 of American Horror Story is stacked with talented cast members like Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, promising a season of surprising twists and turns.

The upcoming season is based on author Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition, featuring a story about an actress who believes someone is trying to prevent her from having a baby.

The new poster reveals Delevingne's character, who appears to be sinister and mysterious, adding to the excitement ahead of AHS: Delicate's release next month.

The upcoming season of American Horror Story looks as delicious as it gets. Not only has the Ryan Murphy-created series cast talents like Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and Emma Roberts, but so far the marketing has seen them in horrifying images far removed from anyone’s imagination. The anthology series is famous for its spooky stories and haunting themes, stacked casting, and acclaimed performances — Season 12 seems to be full of surprising twists and turns. To further the hype for the upcoming season, the makers are consistently revealing various aspects of the season, be it heightened imagery or gripping teasers. Now, FX has released a new poster for Delevingne’s character. The new image sees her leaning out from behind the curtains as her spidery fingers pull them aside. While the details about her character Meg are largely unknown, by the looks of the promotional material it can be assumed that she will be as sinister as it gets.

What Is ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ About?

The upcoming season of the anthology series adapts author Danielle Valentine's bestselling book Delicate Condition. The story follows an actress who is convinced that someone is trying to prevent her from having a baby. However, things take a sinister turn when she conceives with the help of IVF, only to suffer a miscarriage. While no one believes her, she still feels the baby moving inside her. The previously released trailer featuring satanic visuals and heightened imagery points at Rosemary’s Baby-esque tale full of creeps, mysteries, and much misdirection. It’ll be really interesting to see all the performances in this twisted tale.

Image via FX

The series is created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk and, for the first time in the show’s history, Halley Feiffer takes the reins as showrunner and writer for the season. The upcoming season casts Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott, Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh, Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Adeline Jouda, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Talia Donovan, Odessa A'zion as Gracie Walsh, Julie White as Ms. Io Preecher, and Zachary Quinto returns as Frank.

American Horror Story: Delicate will be released in two parts with the first half arriving on Hulu on September 20. A release date for part two has not yet been announced. You can check out the new poster below: