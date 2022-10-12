While Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy may be holding onto their secrets about what audiences can expect from the plot of American Horror Story Season 11, which will take place in New York City, we’re finally getting a look at the actors thanks to recently released character posters. Judging by the clothing worn in the shots (these two will find a way to sneak latex into every storyline), the upcoming season will take place in the ‘70s or ‘80s, but with vintage fashion constantly popping in and out of style, we can’t say for sure.

From the return of Zachary Quinto, to newcomers like Joe Mantello and Kyle Beltran, the gang’s all here and ready to cause some speculation. Sandra Bernhard will be playing Fran who looks like she’s just received some bad news in her closeup as she holds a phone to her ear with terror painted all over her face. After appearing in both American Horror Story: Double Feature and American Horror Stories, Rebecca Dayan is joining the cast as Alana. Clad in a leather look, it appears as though Alana will play into the BDSM club scene that’s been teased in previously released teasers.

Previously seen on Inventing Anna, Beltran will hit the streets of NYC as Morris. In his poster, the mustachioed man leans up against a brick pillar rocking his best outfit, ready to see where the night takes him. Kal Penn joins the cast as Mac Marzara, a suited up cop, chasing down his suspect. Looking glitzy and glamorous, Sis’ Dunaway makes smoking look chic, while decked out in a glittering green dress. Longtime AHS family member Leslie Grossman returns as Barbara in a picture that reveals very little other than the character is pensive and loves wearing black.

Isaac Powell’s Theo will be snapping shots in the upcoming season, and if we’ve learned anything from Murphy’s latest Netflix project, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, this could spell trouble for anyone crossing his path. A departure from the rest of the characters, Billie Lourd’s Hannah looks as cookie cutter normal as they come - but sometimes appearances can be deceiving. Mantello’s Gino is giving us the creeps as his eyes fixate on something - or someone - just in front of him, while Patti Lupone looks as classy as ever wearing sparkling diamonds as Kathy.

Fan favorite Denis O'Hare is back in action as Henry, a man who clearly likes his martinis and suits, while Charlie Carver’s Adam checks out his reflection in a mirror, possibly disturbed by who he sees gazing back at him. Last, but certainly not least, is Quinto’s Sam. Returning after a ten-year hiatus from the anthology series, we’re all dying with anticipation to learn more about Quinto’s character, although for now it looks like he loves a whip.

With so much more to discover, we can’t wait for new informatio surrounding AHS Season 11 to come out of the woodwork. The series will premiere on FX with two episodes on October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with two episodes to follow weekly over a total of five weeks. You can check out the posters below and meet the new characters of AHS: NYC.

13 Images