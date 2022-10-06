FX released a new teaser for AHS: NYC, the eleventh season of Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy's groundbreaking horror anthology American Horror Story. The series already took us to evil carnivals, witches' covens, and even haunted hotels. However, Season 11 might feature the most diabolical setting of them all: New York City.

While the new teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot of AHS: NYC, we can be confident the temperature will rise in the upcoming season. We get multiple shots of nightclubs, where couples embrace each other’s semi-naked bodies. We can also see people in leather getting ready for a steamy BDSM session. The season promises to explore the nightlife of the city that never sleeps, which means we are getting neck-deep in parties, sex, and drugs. We are sold! Let’s join this wacky ride.

On top of what might be the sexiest concept for an American Horror Story season yet, AHS: NYC is also bringing back Zachary Quinto as part of the cast. The actor was part of the very first season of the anthology, Murder House, but left the show after Season 2. The series is famous for reusing the same actors to play different roles each season, and we are very curious to see what kind of character Quinto will take on the next season. Quinto already played an angry ghost and a deranged psychiatrist, so whatever is coming, we are sure it will be good.

Image via FX

AHS: NYC cast is also bringing back Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Sandra Bernhard, Leslie Grossman, Patti LuPone, Nico Greetham, and Isaac Powell. New faces joining the anthology for AHS: NYC include Joe Mantello (Hollywood), Lee Aaron Rosen (The Warriors), Charlie Carver (Ratched), and Russell Tovey (Being Human).

Creators Murphy and Falchuk serve as executive producers of AHS: NYC alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, Manny Coto, Jennifer Salt, and Our Lady J. Disney's 20th Television produces. The series is currently the longest-running hour-long series in FX’s history, a title American Horror Story should keep for a while since the anthology was already renewed through Season 13.

AHS: NYC premieres with two episodes on FX on Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. After that, two more episodes will be available every Wednesday until the end of the ten-episode season.

Episodes of AHS: NYC come to Hulu the day after they air on FX. All previous seasons are available on the streaming platform. Check out the new teaser below.