Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Season 1 finale.

The Big Picture Jedi Force ghosts in the Star Wars universe symbolize the closing of one chapter and the beginning of a new one, guiding their apprentices through new endeavors.

The most accomplished Jedi have come close to succumbing to the dark side but choose the light in the end.

Ahsoka Tano's next journey may involve the Mortis Gods and her connection to Anakin Skywalker as a Force Ghost.

Various Star Wars finales have gifted us with the appearance of Jedi Force ghosts who represent the satisfying endings to various chapters in the Star Wars saga. Their appearance also symbolizes new beginnings; it is the closing of one chapter, and the beginning of a new one. These closing and opening chapters are linked to various Jedi in Star Wars who have unlocked their potential, overcome their fears, undergone great change, and realized their true purpose. Such feats of these Jedi are partly achieved by the guidance of their Masters who reside in the Cosmic Force as Force ghosts. The Jedi Force ghosts appear before their heroic Jedi apprentices at the end of their journeys to commemorate their bravery but to also remind their apprentices that they will continue to be there for them – guiding their future endeavors.

In the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) appears before Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) as a Force Ghost during the finale, but he only appeared after Obi-Wan had sought to liberate himself from the chains of his past. Only after Obi-Wan reopened himself up to the Force and to others, did Qui-Gon appear. Qui-Gon tells his former apprentice: “We have a long way to go,” meaning that Qui-Gon will support Obi-Wan through the next chapter of his life. The finale of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi shows Yoda (Frank Oz), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) standing beside one another as Force ghosts, looking upon the young heroic Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) with warmth and gratitude. This scene represented Anakin’s redemption, but it also marked Luke’s initiation into Jedi Knighthood, highlighting how far he had come since his farm-boy days on Tatooine. Yoda, Obi-Wan, and Anakin are proud of Luke, and as Force ghosts, they will continue to support him as rebuilds the Jedi Order.

The Most Accomplished Jedi Have Come Close To Succumbing to the Dark Side

Image via Disney+

In Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion of Rey Skywalker’s (Daisy Ridley) journey to Jedi Knighthood was bestowed by the appearance of Luke and Leia Organa’s (Carrie Fisher) Force ghosts. Luke was Rey’s Jedi Master, but he and Leia also became her chosen family. Rey restored balance to the Force by choosing the light in the face of overwhelming darkness. This courageous act applies to Luke as well, who came very near the dark side and perhaps would have succumbed to it had he not harbored such strong compassion and love for his father. Rey came close to the dark as well, and for a moment she thought it better to run away from everything than to face the horror of her bloodline. But from this, we see that the most heroic Jedi do in fact come close to the dark side during the climax of their journeys. Now, although Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) doesn't define herself as a Jedi, she too runs away in fear and also looks the dark side in the eye, but the finale of the Ahsoka series showed that like Luke, Obi-Wan, and Rey – Ahsoka faced her demons and achieved inner peace.

Anakin Helped Ahsoka To Regain Her Conviction

Image via Disney+

The first few episodes of Ahsoka really showed how wary Ahsoka was of others. She was holding herself back completely. It wasn’t until she met her old Master Anakin in the World Between Worlds that she was forced to reconcile her past. Near the very end of Ahsoka’s stint in the World Between Worlds, she is fighting against Anakin who has become possessed by the dark side. He tells Ahsoka aggressively that she “lacks conviction.” Which is true. Thus far, she has been a lone wolf, a wanderer, never remaining loyal to people or places. But that "ronin" type existence was just reflective of Ahsoka’s fear. When Ahsoka finally gets the upper hand in the fight, she has Anakin’s red lightsaber in her hand up against his throat – she is looking directly at the dark side, she has come very close to it, and she is in the position to finish Anakin off. But just like Luke in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Ahsoka shuts off the lightsaber and chucks it away. She looks Anakin in the eye and tells him she’s choosing “to live.”

The meaning behind Ahsoka choosing “to live” is really her saying that she is choosing the light, even when she comes that close to the darkness. Ahsoka learned that she needed to take a stand. She needed to regain her conviction. She needed to confidently embrace the light inside herself. And Anakin helped her to realize this. He tested her with the threat of the dark side in order to bring out her self-assurance that had been buried for so long. Ahsoka rebalances herself from then on. And so when Anakin reappears during the Ahsoka finale as a Force Ghost, looking upon his former apprentice with admiration – it marks Ahsoka’s growth and liberation. But let’s not forget that when the Force Ghosts appear during the happy conclusion of their apprentices’ journeys, they also appear to mark the start of next adventures.

There Are Many Speculations Surrounding Ahsoka Tano's Next Journey

Image via Disney+

For Obi-Wan, his next journey meant knowing when to begin Luke’s Jedi training. For Luke, it meant rebuilding the Jedi Order. And for Rey, though nothing is certain yet, it will likely see her guiding the next generation of Jedi. But for Ahsoka, her next adventure will mean something else entirely. She will keep training her apprentice, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), but the two of them are on Peridea, a planet in a very distant galaxy. However, that distant galaxy may be connected to the Mortis Gods – three powerful figures who are archetypes of the Force. One of these three figures known as the Sister, gave her life force to save Ahsoka’s life a very long time ago. The Sister – being very powerful with the Force, lived on in the body of an owl known as Morai, who has sort of been like a guardian angel for Ahsoka.

The Mortis Gods Will Likely Be In Future 'Star Wars' Projects

Image via Disney+

Long ago before Anakin went to the dark side, the Mortis Gods were very interested in Anakin’s destiny as the Chosen One, and they wanted him to remain with them in that distant galaxy in order to fulfill that destiny. Obviously, it didn’t pan out that way. But the Mortis Gods have always had a strange power throughout the galaxy, and perhaps now as a Force Ghost, Anakin has reconnected with the figureheads of Mortis once again. Because even though he's a Force ghost, he is still the Chosen One, and he still serves a big purpose in the galaxy, just like the other Force ghosts who dedicate themselves to guiding the newer generations of Jedi. And for Ahsoka – being inextricably tied to the Sister – she may find that her next adventure will be with Anakin, and these strange and curious and powerful Mortis Gods.