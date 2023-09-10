Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 4.

The Big Picture Ahsoka and Anakin's close bond as Padawan and Jedi Master in Star Wars: The Clone Wars influenced her development, both for better and worse.

Ahsoka confronted Anakin's dark side as Darth Vader in Star Wars Rebels, leading her to question the teachings she received from him.

Anakin's teachings provided Ahsoka with valuable skills and perspectives, but she also learned from his mistakes and vows to protect loved ones.

The Ahsoka television series on Disney+ is continuing the journey of the former Jedi as she makes her way across an uncertain galaxy in search of her friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and trying to stop the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). While the show focuses on Ahsoka's relationship with Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and the younger generation of heroes who are climbing up the ranks of the galaxy far, far away, one of the main characters from the main saga made an appearance in the latest episode of Ahsoka "Fallen Jedi". Portrayed once again by Hayden Christensen, Anakin Skywalker contacted his former apprentice thanks to the World Between Worlds. But the question remains, is Ahsoka too similar to the man who was her mentor during her formative years?

Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker Developed a Close Bond as Padawan and Jedi Master

When Ahsoka Tano was introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated movie, she was there after the Jedi Council had the idea of giving a padawan to Anakin in order to make him more responsible. While this would eventually help the former Chosen One with the way he viewed the world around him, he was still relatively young when Ahsoka was placed under his care. This would mean that, while Anakin did his best to educate Ahsoka to the best of his abilities, he was still prone to making mistakes and putting both of them in danger when perhaps it wasn't necessary.

Throughout their journey, Anakin and Ahsoka had a lot of fun together, taking down battle droids and rescuing politicians from the grasp of bounty hunters. But even if Obi-Wan (voiced by James Arnold Taylor) wanted to serve as the voice of reason when Anakin and his padawan were involved in highly dangerous situations, it didn't change the fact that they were all young people thrown into a war they had no control over, fighting the battles of powers that didn't care about how the war could affect their lives. It was likely that Ahsoka could inherit personality traits from Anakin. The good ones and the bad ones.

While it looked like Anakin and Ahsoka could become some of the most powerful warriors the Jedi Order had ever seen, they got separated during one of the final seasons of The Clone Wars, after the Council accused her of a crime she hadn't committed. Feeling betrayed by the people she trusted the most, Ahsoka left her life as a Jedi behind. She wouldn't be seen again until Star Wars Rebels made its way to television, and with many things unsaid to Anakin and her training incomplete, the young woman had to find a path of her own.

Ahsoka Confronted Anakin's Dark Side in 'Star Wars Rebels'

Image via Lucasfilm

During one of the most climactic moments in the entirety of Rebels, Ahsoka battled Darth Vader after finding out who he truly was. It was heartbreaking for the character to swing her lightsabers at the man who had taught her how to use them to save others from evil, but Ahsoka had to do what was right to protect her friends from somebody who wanted to get rid of them. It almost cost her life, but Ahsoka was able to escape from the emotional confrontation against her former Master. The duel would bring a lot of questions for the former Jedi, as she couldn't grasp the reality of Anakin himself being Darth Vader.

Even if it was heartbreaking for Ahsoka to learn that her friend was now the second most powerful Dark Side user in the entire galaxy, the former Jedi also had to question what it meant for her own development. Under Anakin's wing, Ahsoka had learned to make decisions based on her emotions, using her training for fighting for what she thought was right, even if it occasionally meant going against what her superiors had told her to do. But after fighting the dangerous Sith Lord, perhaps it wasn't the best teachings she could've been given while she was growing up.

As seen in Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith, Anakin being guided by his emotions for his wife, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) was what led to his downfall, allowing Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) to manipulate him into becoming Darth Vader. Yes, the person who had taught Ahsoka most of what she knew was now the equivalent of a supervillain, but that didn't mean she had to follow the same path. The former apprentice took the fact that Anakin destroyed his life very seriously, always being careful with how she planned her next step. Even when guided by emotion and good intentions, she understood that falling to the Dark Side was always a choice.

How Do Anakin's Teachings Help Ahsoka to Defeat the Empire?

Image via Disney+

The advantage Ahsoka has after witnessing what happened to Anakin is the perspective she gained by not going through the same journey as him. Her leadership skills, and the relentless sense of responsibility she developed that has allowed her to save so many lives came from Anakin's teachings. Other factors she inherited from her Master are her prolific fighting skills and her ability to fly any ship through a dangerous situation. Ahsoka is a testament to the kind heart that was replaced with machinery the moment Darth Vader put on his mask for the first time.

But what the former Jedi never forgot were the warnings that Anakin chose to ignore in his desperate quest for saving the love of his life. He didn't listen to his friends, and he chose to isolate himself while spending time with a very bad influence. It looks like Ahsoka will never forget how important it is to keep the people who love her around her, because she knows what's at stake if she only focuses on improving her abilities without thinking about what they could be used for. She saw one of the people she cared about the most losing everything he had, and she is not going to allow herself or anyone she loves to go through that again.

Now, it's time for Ahsoka to take on a new mission. With the rumors of Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to a position of power after disappearing many years ago, there's no time to waste. If the villain managed to command the remnants of the Empire, the evil institution could come back to its former glory, ending peace in the galaxy as they know it. Yes, Ahsoka is very similar to Anakin Skywalker. But she is also her own person, and she kept learning from her master, even when he wasn't actively trying to give her any more lessons. Maybe if destiny hadn't separated them, Ahsoka's kind soul could've helped her friend before tragedy struck.