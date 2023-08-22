The Big Picture Anakin Skywalker's role in Ahsoka's life is crucial as he played a significant role in shaping her into who she is.

Star Wars began with a clear focus on the Skywalker family. Between Anakin (Hayden Christensen, voiced by Matt Lanter), Luke (Mark Hamill), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), their drama shaped the galaxy for decades. But as the universe expands and new characters come into the spotlight, some are more removed from the Skywalkers than others. The upcoming series, Ahsoka, will return to the family in some ways. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson, voiced by Ashley Eckstein) herself isn't a Skywalker but a self-described "friend of the family." Since her introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Anakin's presence shaped her life, and it's only fitting for a series centered on Ahsoka to demonstrate that. Luckily, the show's creators, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, agree.

In Ahsoka, Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, despite the character being dead. Between flashbacks and Force ghosts, it's easy to imagine how the series will manage it, but why? Anakin's story has been told in its entirety, from the time he was small until his death, but he did more than impact the course of history. The truth is, Ahsoka is so tied to Anakin as his former padawan that his appearance is a necessity in a series about her. Even long after their time together, Anakin's influence on Ahsoka is clear — were it not for him, Ahsoka's life would look very different. Anakin turning to the Dark Side fractured their relationship and very little of the fallout has been seen, meaning there is an unexplored aspect to their relationship. Anakin made Ahsoka who she is, and a series about her must address that.

Ahsoka and Anakin Had a Close Relationship Throughout the Clone Wars

Initially, Anakin doesn't want a padawan, but in The Clone Wars he gets one anyway because Yoda (Tom Kane) hopes he will learn from the experience. Yet the eager, young Ahsoka proves herself, even to Anakin's exacting standards. Anakin accepts Ahsoka as his padawan after she saves his life, and they spend years working together as Master and Apprentice. Ahsoka's presence is meant to teach Anakin responsibility but she matches his recklessness, instead. Throughout the Clone Wars, they work closely together, developing a sibling-like relationship. Despite perhaps Obi-Wan (James Arnold Taylor) and Padmé (Catherine Taber), Ahsoka is the closest person to him, so it's no surprise that her leaving the Jedi order and, by extension, Anakin, contributes to his fall to the dark side.

Ahsoka has described her relationship with Anakin as that of her brother, which is fitting given their bickering and playful dynamic. These two share many character traits, including stubbornness, impulsivity, and snark. Throughout The Clone Wars, Ahsoka grows and learns from her Master, adopting many of his ways, such as his need to help others and his un-Jedilike anger. Without Anakin, Ahsoka would never have appeared in Star Wars, as she was introduced into the universe because of her proximity to Anakin. These two go together! Though they are not always present in each other's lives, they are important figures to one another.

Of course, Anakin appears several times without even a mention of Ahsoka, in part because two of the three prequel films occur before the pair meet, and The Clone Wars shows Ahsoka busy with the Siege of Mandalore during the events of Revenge of the Sith. Once Anakin becomes Darth Vader, they lose contact, so there is only a narrow period of time for the character to be introduced. Anakin becomes part of Ahsoka's life when she is very young and has a profound impact on her, making it impossible to craft a series about Ahsoka without at least mentioning Anakin.

Anakin Heavily Influenced Ahsoka's Life

Without Anakin, Ahsoka's life would have turned out very differently. As her assigned Master, Anakin was in charge of Ahsoka's training for several years, and he pushed her beyond what other padawans did. This forced Ahsoka to be a skilled fighter, a trait that saved her life more than once in the tumultuous era of the Galaxy. His over-protectiveness and attachment to her resulted in perfectionism in her training and caused arguments between them. But Ahsoka strove to fulfill his unreasonable expectations, making her into a more-than-capable fighter.

But Anakin's influence wasn't always positive. As a perceptive teen, Ahsoka saw his doubts about the Jedi Order, and as she revered her master and his opinions, she developed a similar mistrust. This accumulates until Ahsoka is accused and tried for treason by the Jedi. Believing her innocent, Anakin is one of the few who defends her in this process. Though she is not found guilty and the real culprit is apprehended, Ahsoka's remaining faith in the Jedi is shaken, and she chooses to walk away from the Jedi Order to make a new path for herself. Without Anakin's influence, Ahsoka may have stayed a Jedi, and she certainly wouldn't have managed to survive Order 66. Overall, Ahsoka's life wouldn't be the same if she never met Anakin, and it's impossible for the series to discuss her past without incorporating the man who shaped it.

Where Will 'Ahsoka' Pick Up With Their Relationship?

But Ahsoka and Anakin spent years together before the events of Ahsoka. With the entire Reign of the Empire in between, she could have grown apart from him. However, during that time, they are still tied together. Ahsoka believed Anakin was dead, but she was instrumental in the Rebel cause. Star Wars: Rebels shows her facing Darth Vader and learning the truth of Anakin's story, though at first, she refuses to believe it. She becomes the nemesis of her old master, blaming him for Anakin's fate and vowing revenge, but it isn't Ahsoka who ultimately brings him back to the light.

Ahsoka has since appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. These shows reveal that she is active and still reveres Anakin, but takes precautions against other Jedi following a similar path. Ahsoka has met at least one of Anakin's children, perhaps finding peace with his end. But more likely, the events of Anakin's life still haunt her (especially if she's dealing with a Force ghost of him). In Rebels, she feels guilt for leaving, blaming herself for what happens to him. It's not surprising that even after Anakin's death, he is still a part of Ahsoka's story. Ahsoka will be their first joint live-action appearance, a prospect that excites fans and actors alike. While Anakin's appearance could have been limited to mere mention, his presence will effectively showcase his immense importance to her.