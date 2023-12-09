The Big Picture Ariana Greenblatt, who played young Ahsoka in the live-action series Ahsoka, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her training with Hayden Christensen.

Greenblatt appears opposite Christensen in "Part 5: Shadow Warrior," which flashes back to the Clone Wars.

Greenblatt says Rosario Dawson, who plays older Ahsoka, was a mentor to her throughout the process.

The return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka marked a high point in the series, as the fallen Jedi appeared as both a Force Ghost and perhaps something more than that, in flashback and in the present. Popping up in the series' fifth episode, fans were treated to a glimpse of Skywalker in his pomp, during the Clone Wars, but most crucially, as the master of Ahsoka Tano, played in flashback by Ariana Greenblatt.

The young actress, who also had a starring role in the year's biggest movie, Barbie, as well as co-starring with Adam Driver in 65, portrayed the teenage version of Ahsoka as she questioned her master on all facets of being a Jedi, as well as on the ethics of war itself in "Part Five: Shadow Warrior", which took place in The World Between Worlds. The episode was written and directed by Dave Filoni.

The performance of Greenblatt was widely admired, alongside Christensen, her co-star, and she clearly relished her time in the Star Wars universe, as demonstrated by her latest social media post, in which she shows off her lightsaber training for Ahsoka's patented dual-blade combat style.

Did Ariana Greenblatt Work With Rosario Dawson?

Close

A few weeks ago, Greenblatt attended the "Power of Women" event, hosted by Variety, designed to celebrate the accomplishments of women within the entertainment industry. At the event, Greenblatt introduced one of the evening's honorees, Billie Eilish, but on the pre-show red carpet, was interviewed and asked what it was like to wield a lightsaber. Greenblatt went out of her way to heavily praise her co-star and "mentor" Rosario Dawson, and revealed she trained heavily for the role — in secret — while she was filming Barbie for Greta Gerwig.

“…It was amazing. I got to train for, I think, around two months. I was actually training during filming Barbie, but I obviously couldn’t tell anyone. It was really incredible, and to just fully immerse myself in that space, and everyone that works on Star Wars is the biggest Star Wars fan, which makes the environment that much better. But yeah, the stunt training was crazy! Rosario Dawson was my mentor through it all, so shout out to her.”

Ahsoka can be seen in its entirety on Disney+ now, and Greenblatt's video can be watched below:

Ahsoka After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Release Date August 1, 2023 Cast Rosario Dawson , Hayden Christensen , Ray Stevenson , Mary Elizabeth Winstead Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi

Watch on Disney+