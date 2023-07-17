As Star Wars fans patiently await the two episode premiere of Ahsoka next month, the original voice behind the fan favorite character has some advice for those that may be meeting the Jedi hero for the first time. Having voiced the character in animation for both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Ashely Eckstein is encouraging audiences to revisit these titles as not to miss out on the character's "crucial backstory". Ahsoka first debuted in 2008 as Anakin Skywalker's padawan, and was met with a frosty reception from fans, however slowly but surely, the character would go on to become beloved as she grew into a Jedi Knight.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, Eckstein implored new fans to not skip out on Ahsoka's existing animated adventures, saying "I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting." The character played a key role in The Clone Wars, with her appearance in Rebels culminating in a devastating battle against her former master. Ahsoka would also go on to appear in three of the six Tales of the Jedi episodes.

While Eckstein is excited for what the future holds for Ahsoka, she warns fans that without the context of the character's journey and growth across Star Wars' animated titles, they'll only be getting an experience half as impactful. She continued, "We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney Plus." The actor added, "Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'"

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Is Ready to Strike in New 'Ahsoka' Poster

Required Viewing?

If you're too short on time to binge 133 episodes of The Clone Wars and 75 episodes of Rebels before Ahsoka's premiere on August 23 however, don't worry, as Dave Filoni promised audiences that "We never want to create a situation where you feel like you have to have seen these things because then you're missing out. I don't know how fans feel, but – do you have to have seen The Clone Wars to understand Ahsoka? No, you don't have to have seen that." Collider also has you covered, as you can check out a list of 10 crucial episodes of The Clone Wars to watch before Ahsoka premieres here.

Ahsoka debuts with a two episode premiere on August 23. Check out the trailer below: