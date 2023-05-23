You never know what could happen in a world as big as the one in the Star Wars universe and, sometimes, introductions from a galaxy far far away become a reality. Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Ashley Eckstein visited Rosario Dawson on the set of the upcoming Ahsoka television series. Both actresses have brought the character to life, with Eckstein voicing the former Jedi ever since she was introduced in a 2008 animated series. Many years later, Dawson would play Tano when she made her live-action debut during the second season of The Mandalorian.

With a character so beloved by many, it is certainly special to see the two people who have embodied her meeting and taking pictures together. Ahsoka was introduced in The Clone Wars as a young padawan under the teachings of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). The Jedi Council thought a padawan would give Skywalker a sense of responsibility after he displayed reckless behavior during most of his missions and the events of Attack of the Clones. The pair would grow together and develop a bond based on respect and mutual admiration. Even if Anakin was Ahsoka's mentor, they were still both pretty young, so it was more natural for them to become friends.

In the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka is on a quest to find the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The dangerous villain disappeared into hyperspace during the climactic conclusion to Star Wars: Rebels, but the rumor around the galaxy is that he's slowly making a comeback. The former Jedi has to get to the bottom of what's going on before it's too late. When Eckstein visited the set of Ahsoka, Dawson couldn't help being incredibly excited, expressing why it's so meaningful for them to be in the same place, considering where the character came from:

"It was just absolutely remarkable to have her on set. We were beside ourselves. And she came in and you could just see it in her eyes. It's very similar to the look in (Dave Filoni's) eyes. These are people who have been working in dark rooms with microphones and these animated characters for so long. And to see it now three-dimensionally is pretty wild. And to have her energy there and her blessing on this show is everything, because she's so much a part of this show."

What Will Ahsoka Be About?

Ahsoka has another reason for going after Thrawn, as she's still looking for an old friend. When the villain disappeared many years ago, he was fighting against Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). If Thrawn managed to come back somehow, it would be enough reason to lead Ahsoka to believe that her friend might be out there, too. And they won't be the only people from Rebels who are transitioning into live-action, as Mary Elizabeth Winstead is set to play Hera Syndulla in the upcoming series. If you loved the 2014 animated show, you might want to check out Ahsoka when it arrives on Disney+ later this year.

You can check out Collider's exclusive interview with Rosario Dawson below: