The Big Picture Hasbro has released new Black Series figures of Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, complete with accurate costumes and lightsabers.

These six-inch figures are part of Hasbro's highly-detailed Black Series and will retail for $22.99 each.

Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are Force-wielding mercenaries introduced in the Ahsoka series, and their performances have been praised by critics.

Star Wars' two newest villains are coming to store shelves. Hasbro has unveiled new Black Series figures of Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. The figures were announced at today's livestreaming Hasbro Pulsecon event. Scaled at six inches, as part of Hasbro's highly-detailed, highly-posable Black Series of figures, the duo will join Hasbro's extensive line of Ahsoka figures.

Both figures will be painstakingly accurate to their on-screen costumes and actor likenesses, and both will come with their own red-bladed lightsaber; Baylan Skoll's blade will be longer to match his broadsword-styled weapon on the series. They will retail for $22.99 apiece, and can be preordered from HasbroPulse.com; they will be available in stores in the spring of 2024.

Introduced on the first episode of Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are a pair of Force-wielding mercenaries affiliated with the Dathomiri Nightsister Morgan Elspeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). Baylan Skoll (played by the late Ray Stevenson) is a Jedi who survived the fall of the Jedi Order, as seen in Revenge of the Sith, and succumbed to the dark side of the Force. A thoughtful warrior and a brutal duellist, he now works as a mercenary, and has taken on an apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), in a twisted version of the master-padawan relationship. Her origins remain unrevealed, but she lacks any of her master's honor, and is a feral and savage combatant.

What Are Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati Up To?

Image via Hasbro

The duo is introduced seeking an ancient map to the distant galaxy where Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) had been marooned for years. Despite battling ex-Jedi Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and her Mandalorian ally Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), the two acquired the map, and journeyed with Elspeth and the captive Wren to Thrawn's planet of exile. The series' most recent episode, "Far, Far Away", sees the duo sent out to hunt Sabine and her long-missing friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfani) on the planet's unforgiving surface.

Skoll and Hati, and Stevenson and Sakhno's performances, have been well-received by critics. Collider's Kendall Myers contends that Skoll is more interesting than many of Star Wars' other villains because he is neither Jedi nor Sith. Kelcie Mattson believes the two are being underused, noting that they are "a first in Star Wars' expansive pantheon: an "evil" mentorship with all the trappings of success."

Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati's Black Series figures are now available for perorder on Hasbro Pulse. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.