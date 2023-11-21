The Big Picture Baylan Skoll was a complex character in Ahsoka, seeking to expand his powers regardless of the Light or Dark side of the Force.

Ray Stevenson's passing left the future of Skoll's character uncertain, but Dave Filoni expressed interest in exploring his story further.

Ahsoka Tano's fate is also left hanging, as she is trapped in a different galaxy while Grand Admiral Thrawn plans his next move.

Ahsoka introduced a very compelling character when it aired on Disney+ earlier this year, with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) being more than simply a villain. The Force user wanted to keep learning ways to expand the reach of his powers, regardless if the lessons came from either the Light side of the Force or its Dark counterpart. Unfortunately, Stevenson passed away before the series was released, leaving the character in an uncertain place when the plot looked like it was going to continue his journey. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dave Filoni talked about wanting to explore the story of Baylan further:

Obviously, there’s a story there. We’re in a wait-and-see pattern at this point. But I’m glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was…. I used to have mini debates with him and say, ‘Ray, you’re the villain here.’ And he’d be like, ‘I don’t think so.’ I was like, ‘I know you don’t think so, but you are. I love that you’re playing it like you’re not.’ Which is exactly the way Baylan thinks.

In the Mandalorian spinoff that premiered during the final days of the summer, Skoll served as a mentor to Shin Hati, the young and energetic antagonist played by Ivanna Sakhno.Hati continuously tried to take down Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), but Baylan's training wasn't enough to prevent her defeat. The events of the television series separated the master from his apprentice, with Baylan looking at the horizon in search of a new future for himself. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) had left him behind, and it was up to Baylan to start in a new life in a different galaxy.

The story of Ahsoka is set to continue, with the possibility of creating a second season of the series still up in the air at Disney+. Even if the studio responsible for all the Star Wars movies decides not to pursue more episodes starring the former Jedi played by Rosario Dawson, Filoni is set to direct a movie meant for theatrical release featuring the storylines seen across the television series released on the streaming platform. Skoll's story could also continue in the movie, but an official decision hasn't been made by the studio led by Kathleen Kennedy.

What Will Happen With Ahsoka Tano?

By the time the final credits rolled on Ahsoka, the main character of the show was stuck in a galaxy different from her own, without a transport capable of taking her back to her home. At the same time, Grand Admiral Thrawn was back in the main Star Wars galaxy, inadvertently taking Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) with him. With heroes such as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) nearby, it will be hard for Grand Admiral Thrawn to execute his evil plans, but that confrontation will be revealed at some point in the future. For now, the story of Baylan Skoll and Ahsoka Tano will remain a mystery.

