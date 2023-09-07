Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 4.

The Big Picture In Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll is not a typical Sith, as he does not seek power and control but rather wants to destroy the galaxy to rebuild it in a better way.

Baylan's unique motivations and reverence for the Jedi set him apart from other Star Wars villains, giving him a three-dimensional characterization.

As a former Jedi Knight, Baylan shows sympathy towards the Jedi and resents Anakin Skywalker for what he became, making him an intriguing and unpredictable antagonist.

The dark side of the Force plays a huge role in Star Wars and gives the franchise many villains. From the infamous Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to the criminally underused Maul (Ray Park), the Sith make iconic villains. But something is different about Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson). In Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi," Baylan references his past and ultimate goal, which do not align with the standard Sith. Baylan is not a typical Sith or even a Sith at all. He may serve whatever is left of the Empire, but he still sympathizes with the Jedi and seemingly resents Anakin (Hayden Christensen) for what he became. Unlike the more classic Star Wars villains, Baylan's not there to seek power and control but is choosing to destroy the galaxy to rebuild it in a better way.

Baylan's un-Sith-like motivation and reverence for a time gone by set him apart, giving him a three-dimensional characterization that some villains lack. While Star Wars has excelled in the slow descent to the dark side and eventual redemption with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), few have managed to remain in a gray area of doing questionable things for a greater purpose, and none have maintained respect for the Jedi that they left. Baylan was instantly intriguing because of his survival of Order 66, which few can claim. But his rare combination of dark side loyalty and non-Sith tendencies make him an interesting addition to the franchise.

RELATED: Ahsoka Tano's Greatest Enemies, Ranked

'Ahsoka's Baylan Is Not a True Sith

Image via Disney+

Just as Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is no longer a Jedi, Baylan is not a Sith. While he appears to be the show's answer to the lack of active Sith at the time, there are several stark differences. For one thing, his lightsaber is more orange than true Sith red. As Sith lightsabers turn the recognizable crimson color by a necessary process called bleeding, this visually separates Baylan from the Sith. But more importantly, Baylan's motivations do not fit with the title. Where Sith take power for themselves, Baylan wants to find Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who he expects to lead. Baylan claims he wants to remake the world for something greater, but a Sith would do so for personal gain. Those on the path to becoming a Sith may feel the need to justify their actions, but a Sith is fully consumed by the darkness to the point that they don't have that need. What Baylan believes is important enough to justify another war isn't clear, but he's not starting the fight himself, nor is he manipulating others to do so in his name. In fact, Baylan is actively searching for someone else to take over the Empire, though as a Sith-like individual, he could try to claim Palpatine's place himself.

Star Wars includes few Force users who don't fit into the categories of Jedi or Sith, and Baylan is one of them. Being unique among the franchise's villains makes Baylan more interesting. There will never be a Star Wars antagonist as menacing as Palpatine or a redemption as compelling as Vader's. So Baylan being something entirely different is for the best. It also provides fascinating motivation that other dark side users don't share. Ahsoka has the opportunity to explore his motivation and what Baylan wants. He claims that he "must destroy in order to create," and maybe that is true. Baylan's behavior is uncharacteristic of a Sith, making it interesting to explore his thought process and giving him a three-dimensional characterization that many Sith lack. These distinctions provide an unpredictable arc for the character and suggest more surprises to come.

Baylan Shows Sympathy to the Jedi in 'Ahsoka'

Image via Disney+

As a former Jedi Knight himself, Baylan's sympathy towards the Jedi shouldn't be surprising, except that antagonists aren't the sentimental types. Baylan is far from the first villain to begin his journey as a Jedi, and some even have doubts, but Baylan longs for the past in a way others don't seem to. Baylan references the old Jedi ways, displaying a lasting knowledge of and a reverence for the Jedi Order. His training Shin (Ivanna Sakhno) isn't an indication of this, as having apprentices is standard for all Force-users, Jedi, Sith, and undefined. However, she wears a padawan braid, only seen on Jedi — and not even Ahsoka's apprentice, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who is constantly compared to a padawan, wears a braid. Too young to have been a part of the Jedi Order herself, this is, assumedly, something Baylan instructed her to do as it honors the Jedi's ways. But that is not the only holdout from Baylan's Jedi past.

While facing off with Ahsoka, Baylan brings up the once-great Anakin Skywalker, who was known by every Jedi of the day. But Baylan reflects that few lived to see what he became, meaning Darth Vader. This is true enough, considering the destruction Anakin caused with his participation in the Jedi Purge, but Baylan states the fact with remorse. Though he acknowledges Anakin's reputation, he also expresses anger at the Jedi-turned-Sith. As they fight, he tells Ahsoka that, like Anakin, her legacy "is one of death and destruction." While most villains are known to cause death and destruction, Baylan resents it. Seemingly, he didn't turn to the dark side until after surviving Order 66 and watching the horrors Anakin's turn caused. Bitter about the fate of the Jedi, Baylan holds a grudge against Anakin even after his death. He works as a mercenary for the Imperial remnants, opposing Ahsoka, but not a leader for his own dark cause.

The fact that he remains angry about the Jedi's destruction even after turning to the dark side is an anomaly that raises so many questions about his character. If he misses the Jedi, why does he not practice their ways? Why not help rebuild the Order? Why support the Empire that killed them? As his character develops, Ahsoka can explore a different path for a fallen Jedi, one that doesn't become a Sith or actively works against the Jedi but cannot maintain the detachment required to be one. Baylan not fitting into the categories of Jedi or Sith makes him much more interesting to watch and ties in with Ahsoka's journey as well. The unpredictability of his goals and his remaining reverence and sympathy for the Jedi indicate that there is more to his story for the show to reveal. Because of Baylan's ambiguity and the fact that he isn't a true Sith, Ahsoka has the chance to explore a unique antagonist, and the late Ray Stevenson's compelling performance only enhances the experience.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere every Tuesday on Disney+.