Ahsoka is among the latest series to expand the existing Star Wars universe. Rosario Dawson, reprising her role as the titular hero, leads an ensemble of familiar faces in telling a new story about an emerging threat to the galaxy.

Every character in Ahsoka exists on a spectrum of likability based on their actions, personalities, and motivations. Some, like Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), are delightfully unlikable and easy to root against. Others, like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), are complex, compelling, sympathetic figures that fans love. And while they all contribute to the story, a few are far more endearing than others.

10 Grand Admiral Thrawn

Thrawn is one of Ahsoka's villains and does his job effectively. He remains far ahead of anyone he considers enemies and uses his power as an officer of the Galactic Empire to achieve his wicked ends. The character is among the most recognizable baddies in the Star Wars lore, and Mikkelsen lives up to his nefarious legacy.

Thrawn's cunning and manipulation make him easy to distrust. He uses logic and reason to achieve his villainous ends, selfishly pursuing the dark path rather than striving to improve the galaxy. Knowing he has the intelligence and strength to be better makes disliking him easier.

9 Baylan Skoll

The late, great Ray Stevenson plays Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who turned to the dark side and now lives as a mercenary. Even though he has eschewed the ways of the Jedi, he continues to train Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) as a Padawan.

It's hard to like Baylan, although fans see evidence of the good he's capable of. His journey has moments of relatability, making Baylan the most interesting Sith in Star Wars. The fact that this character does have valid reasons for turning away from the Jedi Order makes him just a little bit sympathetic, but not enough to excuse his path.

8 Morgan Elsbeth

Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) is an ally to General Thrawn. The former Magistrate of Calodan, she is also a former Jedi Padawan who uses the power of The Force for her own ends. She often proves to be the brains behind many villainous schemes in Ahsoka.

Her calculating ambition and manipulation make her one of the series' least sympathetic characters. Morgan is known to use the gray area of The Force for her own purposes and channel this nuance to ultimately destructive ends. Her repeated ability to confront the series protagonists makes her unlikable and frustrating, although she excels as an effective antagonist.

7 Shin Hati

Shin Hati is Baylan's apprentice. She is a Dark Jedi whose mission is to track down and confront Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka delves deeper into her backstory and relationship with her mentor. Calculating yet impatient, Shin proves herself a dark horse worth noting.

There are so many moments throughout Ahsoka where Shin's potential becomes clear. Her immense talents and tenacity make her easier to notice, an impressive feat considering the characters she shares the screen with. Although her role in Ahsoka is antagonistic, there are nuances to Shin's characters that prevent her from being outright unlikable - and suggest a promising future ahead.

6 Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is among the most iconic characters in the franchise. His fall to the Dark Side is at the core of the prequel trilogy, and his eventual redemption ranks among the best in cinematic history. In Ahsoka, he reunites with his former Padawan to relive a version of their younger days. There are glimpses of his eventual transformation into Darth Vader, but the show focuses on his positive influence on a young Ahsoka.

Seeing Anakin's story re-contextualized within the trauma of the Clone Wars makes him much more relatable. It's easy to love and empathize with a soldier who went through so much, so young. He has always been a tragic figure, but Ahsokashows Anakin at his best, redeeming his broken reputation by showcasing his bond with his apprentice.

5 Ezra Bridger

Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is among the most likable heroes in Star Wars Rebels. He is a powerful Jedi-in-training, repeatedly demonstrating his abilities in any fight he faces. In particular, Bridger uses his power to confront Thrawn, an undoubtedly formidable foe.

Fans of Star Wars Rebels will undoubtedly know and root for Ezra. He goes into Ahsoka as a certified superstar, immediately likable when rescued by Ahsoka and Sabine. Moreover, his sense of self-sacrifice shows his endearing ability to use his powers for good. Ezra is among the most likable characters in the franchise, and Ahsoka does well by his reputation.

4 Huyang

Huyang (David Tennant) is a droid formerly responsible for building lightsabers. His experience serving the Jedi Order makes him an expert in all Jedi protocols, which are no longer applicable. Tennant returned to this character after originally voicing him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

What makes this droid so lovable is that he is so enthusiastically helpful, sometimes in spite of himself. His commitment to rules and regulations could easily grow tiresome. Instead, it becomes an oddly charming character trait, enhanced by Tennant's expert delivery.

3 Hera Syndulla

General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is an officer in the New Republic and pilot of the Ghost who was a powerful fighter in the rebellion against the Empire. While she remains in her role as a respected military leader, her mission has always been to rescue Ezra after his disappearance.

Easily one of the most likable characters in Ahsoka, General Syndulla is a natural and fearless leader. Her loyalty to her friends, who have become her family, makes her all the more lovable. Watching Syndulla stay true to her core values, regardless of orders given by those above her, is a testament to the strength of her character.

2 Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren is Ahsoka's former trainee, a former bounty hunter and an expert in explosives who reconnects with her master in Ahsoka. Sabine is a Mandalorian and a character with much to prove to herself and her mentor. Her main mission throughout the series is to rescue Ezra Bridger, whose lightsaber she's now using.

Sabine is likable because she's so deeply human and complex. While she may have much to learn, her determination is incredibly admirable. Her love for her friends shines through in every scene and with every decision she makes. It's easy to cheer for her along her journey.

1 Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka is a former Jedi Padawan mentored by Anakin Skywalker. She grew into a mighty warrior capable of going toe-to-toe with Darth Vader, becoming Sabine Wren's mentor before their fallout. When they reconnect, it's clear that Ahsoka is still a powerful, wise, and capable teacher with much to impart.

Rosario Dawson is great in the titular role. She's so compelling that her long-awaited solo series is among the highest-rated Star Wars series. She continues to demonstrate immense resilience despite her tragic past. Unlike other characters in the franchise, Ahsoka refuses to go to the Dark Side. Instead, watching her reconnect with herself and those she loves makes her an endearing protagonist to appreciate.

