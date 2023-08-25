Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka.

Ahsoka has started out strong with an action-packed story, fascinating characters, and a new threat to the galaxy — but for all its merits, Ahsoka caters to a specific audience: the diehard Star Wars fans. While the Star Wars franchise has plenty of dedicated fans, there are some who are less committed. No matter how great a show Ahsoka is, it's not for everyone. Unlike Disney+'s other series that directly relate to the franchise's films or have little connection at all, Ahsoka ties into the animated TV shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, which is a massive amount of content — and the series doesn't ease into the connection either.

From the outset, the main characters and several of the minor characters, as well, are from other series. While some fans are thrilled to see Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and the like moving into live-action, others are less familiar with their stories. So much information about these characters has already been revealed, and Ahsoka cannot review it all while telling its own story. The characters' pasts impact the plot significantly, even after just the premiere. The story builds off the Rebels finale, centering on the goal of saving the believed-dead Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and brings up Ahsoka's past that is detailed in The Clone Wars — and quickly, the show proves to be deeply intertwined with uncommon lore. Ahsoka has a lot going for it, but it is inaccessible to new fans, which could be its downfall.

'Ahsoka's Characters and Plots Rely on Familiarity with Other Shows

Ahsoka's main characters have storied pasts that could fill up another show or two! And they do. The Clone Wars covers Ahsoka's Jedi training. Exploring her connection to Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), the series shows how his gradual turn to the Dark Side impacted her as a padawan. It also establishes her mistrust for the Jedi Order, who put her on trial when they should have protected her. The Clone Wars shows how this betrayal led to Ahsoka leaving the Jedi Order and, later, how she survives Order 66. Her story continues in Rebels and Tales of the Jedi, where she joins the Rebellion early, becoming an instrumental leader and confronting Vader himself. But this journey has greatly impacted Ahsoka, and in her own series, she struggles with the demons it left behind. Yet this story is too detailed to explain in Ahsoka, so the series proceeds assuming the audience is familiar with her story.

Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine receive similar treatment. As a main character in Rebels, Hera can be seen rising through the ranks of the Rebellion and earning the title of General, which she holds in Ahsoka. The story also shows the loss of her husband and the breaking apart of her family-like crew, which included Sabine. In Ahsoka, Hera shows up with an unexplained connection to Ahsoka and Sabine because that backstory is in Rebels. Likewise, Sabine can be found in the animated show that explains her relationship with Ezra and why she feels the loss so deeply. It goes into her tumultuous relationship with her family and home. And it explores why she's on Lothal to begin with. These three characters' connection to each other, Ezra, and Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), is a significant part of the show that is glossed over because the context is in Rebels.

The plot of Ahsoka also relies on existing knowledge of Rebels as the journey to find Thrawn is highlighted, and their hope that Ezra could be with him. Those who watched Rebels know how Ezra sacrificed himself to defeat Thrawn and free his home. Though Ahsoka's cast believed the consequences were lethal then, now they are hoping to find their friend and eliminate the threat of Thrawn in one mission. Yet, for those unfamiliar with Rebels' ending, the significance of this isn't made clear.

'Ahsoka' References Little-Known Star Wars Lore

Ahsoka contains connections to the animated series that go beyond the characters. Even those with a passing knowledge of the show may not remember the significance of certain things. In the first episode alone, Ahsoka references Mortis and Dathomir, both of which are The Clone Wars deep cuts. And these are set up to grow in significance.

With Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) mentioning her ancestors being the Nightsisters of Dathomir, they are likely to return, but The Clone Wars dives deep into the culture and destruction. The Clone Wars and Rebels both explore Mortis and its unique relationship to the Force through the Father, Son, and Daughter. Ahsoka has personal experience with both planets, but that hasn't made it into the series yet. Those in the know may be excited about the implications of these references, but the lack of explanation leaves others confused.

'Ahsoka's Problem Is Indicative of a Wider Trend

Ahsoka is not the only series to require extensive background knowledge for full comprehension, but it is the latest and most egregious example. Originally, people could watch The Mandalorian with only the most basic knowledge of Star Wars. Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) separation from the larger story was an advantage for the series. Though it has since brought in more connections, the lead's lack of knowledge on such things forces an explanation within the show. Meanwhile, Ahsoka references obscure details that even casual fans don't understand, but the characters already do and cannot naturally explain them. The series could eventually explain the niche references, but that wouldn't totally alleviate the problem when the characters' histories exist in separate shows and are important to the plot. While Ahsoka isn't totally a Rebels sequel, after all, it has a different lead. But it does rely on the events of the previous story, especially the ending. So, people who haven't watched the animated series may be confused.

This has become an overwhelming problem as the franchise requires the audience's undying commitment to hours upon hours of content, floods the market, and alienates casual fans who would enjoy certain pieces but cannot dedicate enough time to consume everything. Star Wars is not the only franchise with this issue in recent years. Disney has made over thirty interconnected Marvel movies, and if that wasn't enough for fans to keep up with, they moved into shows that continue to build their universe. While each installment is enjoyed, it ultimately becomes impossible to keep up with everything, especially when it's not a high priority. Fans shouldn't have to watch every second of content for a basic understanding, not when it incorporates such a wide variety of films and series. Ahsoka's dependency on other shows will limit its audience, which is never good.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere every Tuesday night on Disney+.