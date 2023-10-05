Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Ahsoka finale.

The Big Picture The latest episode of Ahsoka sees Grand Admiral Thrawn's return to the galaxy and highlights the New Republic's unpreparedness for his plans.

Ahsoka and Sabine's fates are revealed, and Morgan Elsbeth is elevated to full Nightsister status with the blade of Talzin.

The blade of Talzin is a mystical artifact that originated in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is unique among Star Wars weaponry. It is wielded by the Nightsisters and can withstand lightsaber attacks.

Ahsoka concludes its eight-episode run with a nigh-unavoidable outcome: Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return to the known galaxy and a New Republic that's thoroughly unprepared for whatever nefarious plans he has up his white-uniformed sleeve. Episode 8 isn't entirely without surprise turns, however, namely the fates of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and the Great Mothers elevating Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) to full Nightsister status. The villainess' temporary upgrade comes complete with the blade of Talzin, a mystical weapon that, like Ahsoka herself, originated with Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

What Is 'Ahsoka's Blade of Talzin?

Image via Lucasfilm

As "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord" begins, the Great Mothers reward Morgan Elsbeth's loyalty to her people with enhanced powers exclusive to those people, the Nightsisters of Dathomir. Aside from some dramatic eyeshadow, one of these enhancements is the blade of Talzin, an artifact more than capable of holding its own against a lightsaber. Not only does the green smoke-spewing sword look cool, but thanks to its origins, it's unique among Star Wars weaponry. By default, the Nightsisters are more intimately connected with the Dark side than the Light. Nevertheless, the witches channel the Force through means outside the traditional Jedi-Sith binary. Rather than naturally manipulating the world around them through their Force sensitivity, they use Force-based magick to cast spells, create physical objects from spiritual ichor (a Dathomir-based element), and reanimate the dead.

The blade of Talzin first appeared in Season 6 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and was wielded by the Nightsister Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson), hence its name. Introduced in a previous season, Talzin was the Nightsisters' leader and a respected, powerful one at that. Dathomir's witches once existed in scattered clans; Talzin united all Nightsisters into a single coven. She served as their protector, their spiritual guide, and their representative on the rare occasions the secretive Nightsisters worked as mercenaries for other societies. Talzin kept her sisters' survival front and center; in her words, "Our loyalty is reserved for only each other." As such, the tactically-minded matriarch demonstrated compassion for her fellow Dathomirians while simultaneously using them as pawns to her power-hungry advantage.

Although the Jedi and the Nightsisters share a thorny history and Mother Talzin considered the Order an enemy, she reserved her deepest hatred for Darth Sidious/Chancellor Palpatine (Ian Abercrombie). Palpatine had promised Talzin would rule alongside him once he ascended to power. True to form, Palpatine instead cast Talzin aside and had the audacity to kidnap and brainwash her son, Darth Maul (Sam Witwer). The Mother swore revenge against the Sith Lord for his treachery as well as his protégé, Count Dooku (Corey Burton), for the latter's betrayal of his apprentice Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), a Dathomiri Sith separated from her sisters as an infant. Talzin's vendetta indirectly caused her people's demise when General Grievous (Matthew Wood), the Separatist commander loyal to Dooku, invaded Dathomir and massacred almost all the Nightsisters. This is the genocide a young Morgan Elsbeth witnessed, an event leaving her scarred and vindictive enough to throw in her lot with the Empire anyway.

RELATED: No, Not All Dathomiri Witches Are Evil

What Happened to the Blade of Talzin Before ‘Ahsoka’?

Image via Lucasfilm

Nevertheless, you can't keep a good witch down. A spiteful Mother Talzin survived Grievous' attack and went into hiding, trying to consolidate greater power. Under her orders, a clan called the Frangawl, who venerated Talzin as "the Great Mother," abducted and extracted the Living Force from Force-sensitive individuals. Since the Force moves through every living thing, everything contains a "Force essence." The power of said essence depends upon each creature's connection to the Force; a Jedi or a Sith has more Living Force to offer than your average Joe. Separating an individual from their slice of the Living Force kills them, but that was of no consequence to Mother Talzin. She planned to infuse herself with all the accumulated Living Force she could, and thereby become more powerful than her opponents.

Jedi Master Mace Windu (Terrence C. Carson) and Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) interrupted Talzin's plot before she could finish. During a duel with Windu, Talzin conjured the blade of Talzin out of spirit ichor. By its nature, her blade was different from even the most unique lightsaber. But since Nightsister magick derives from the Force, the blade of Talzin carried power potent enough to withstand lightsaber attacks and take no damage. Mandalorian beskar is the only other material capable of such resistance. As awesome as even the baddest Nightsisters are, Star Wars never lets its villains win. Talzin lost to Mace. Her blade disappeared as she dissolved into green mist, banished to the spirit realm. Talzin later made her last stand in the Darth Maul—Son of Dathomir comic series, as Maul attempted to return her to her physical form. Instead, a newly resurrected Talzin sacrificed herself to protect her son and died at General Grievous's hands. As the last great Nightsister, the all-female society would never be the proud sorceresses they once were.

Given Mother Talzin's magickal prowess and her history as the Dathomiri witches' most formidable leader, it makes sense she'd be a legendary figure even to the Great Mothers of Peridea. It's also no surprise Morgan Elsbeth remembers and reveres her people's matriarch. Following Morgan's death courtesy of Ahsoka Tano, it's likely the blade of Talzin vanished from existence again; given its Dathomirian properties, it must be summoned and presumably wielded by a Nightsister. Although Morgan was a severely wasted opportunity, a character whose desire for vengeance was barely explored and who deserved a more active role, her rage on her sisters' behalf, her calculating nature, and her combat capability made her deserving of Talzin's blade. Coming into her true heritage should have been the beginning of Morgan's story. Nonetheless, her defiant fury would've made Mother Talzin proud. Morgan's defeat speaks to the seemingly inescapable tragedy of the Nightsisters, their questionable choices notwithstanding. At least Morgan survived long enough to channel Talzin's spirit in theory and her blade in practice.