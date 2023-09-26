The Big Picture Hasbro has unveiled new retro action figure collections for the Disney+ TV shows, Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett.

The Ahsoka wave includes seven figures, while Boba Fett features eight, showcasing popular characters from both shows.

The upcoming release provides a nostalgic throwback to the original Kenner figures from the '80s.

Star Wars fans are entering the home stretch of the franchise’s latest Disney+ series Ahsoka. It has been an extremely fun ride so far with a ton of great action, rich character moments, and a literal whole new galaxy to explore. However, with every Star Wars series comes new toys and, like always, Hasbro has been delivering the galactic goods. Now, with just two episodes left for the Rebels’ crew, the popular toy company has unveiled their new retro series collections for both Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett.

The Ahsoka wave includes seven figures while Boba Fett features eight. For Ahsoka we have the series' titular former Jedi, Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth, HK-87 assassin droid, Sabine Wren, General Hera Syndulla, everyone’s favorite murder happy droid Chopper, and Inquisitor Marrok. Notably absent from this wave is Baylan Skoll, his apprentice Shin Hati and Thrawn.

On the Boba Fett side of the galaxy, the retro collection includes the Dune Sea version of the titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian with the dark saber, Grogu with his training backpack, Fennec Shand, Krrsantan, Cad Bane, a Tusken Warrior and Luke Skywalker. Each retro figure will be $11.99 and has the estimated release date of December 2023.

‘Star Wars’ on Disney+

Image via Lucasfilm

Ahsoka and Boba Fett represent both the good and bad sides of Star Wars on Disney+. While excitement was high for Boba Fett getting his own show when it was revealed at the end of Mandalorian Season 2, reactions were mixed when the series premiered in late 2021. However, Ahsoka on the other hand has several fans what makes this almost 50-year-old universe so special. In the show's first six episodes, it has been this extremely thrilling blend of old and new.

A sequel series to The Clone Wars and Rebels, Ahsoka has also explored a more gray aspect of the force, leading fan favorite characters to a completely uncharted galaxy. When you add the pitch perfect performances and stunning visuals, Ahsoka can be considered one of the best Star Wars series to date. That is why it’s great to see both Ahsoka and Boba Fett receive the retro treatment more in line with the original Kenner figures that had brought kids endless joy back in the '80s. The Black Series has been Hasbro’s main Star Wars line over the years, but the Ahsoka series in particular has brought the franchise full circle, making these new nostalgic figures even more fitting.

Every corner of the Star Wars universe, including Ahsoka and Book of Boba Fett, is currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes of Ahsoka premiere every Tuesday at 6 PM PT. Until then, you can pre-order these new retro figures on Entertainment Earth’s website. Check out images of the figures below: