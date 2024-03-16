The Big Picture Captain Enoch and Night Troopers box set includes highly-detailed 3.75-inch figures with unique decos and blaster accessories.

Captain Enoch, played by actor Wes Chatham, is featured with an eerie golden face mask & damaged armor in the Ahsoka series.

Pre-order set on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and fan channel retailers.

Captain Enoch, the most mysterious new character from last year's Star Wars TV hit Ahsoka, is coming to your collection, with his Night Troopers in tow. A new four-figure box set, from Hasbro's Vintage Collection, will feature 3.75-inch figures of Captain Enoch and three Night Troopers. The Vintage Collection encompasses most of Hasbro's 3.75-inch Star Wars figures; they are highly-articulated, with intricate screen-accurate sculpts, decos, and accessories.

Captain Enoch features a detailed sculpt and paint operations, including the eerie golden face mask, armored shoulder pauldrons, and soft-plastic skirt that set him apart from his troops. The three Night Troopers all feature unique decos and sculpts, reflecting different degrees of damage and repair on their weathered armor. The set will also include four blaster accessories; one for each figure. The four figures will be housed in packaging featuring all-new box art. The set will retail for $54.99 USD, and is projected to be released this summer. It is available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other fan channel retailers.

Who Is Captain Enoch?

After his Star Destroyer, the Chimera, was dragged into the depths of hyperspace by a pod of the spacefaring whale-like Purrgil creatures in the finale of Star Wars: Rebels, Imperial commander Grand Admiral Thrawn was stranded on Peridea, a mysterious planet outside the galaxy. The Stormtrooper Enoch came to command Thrawn's surviving soldiers, the Night Troopers. By the time they were featured in Ahsoka, a decade into their exile, their once-pristine Stormtrooper armor was discolored and damaged, with repairs that resembled the Japanese art of kintsugi; Enoch himself sported an unsettling golden faceplate that resembled Mordred's helmet in John Boorman's Excalibur. Many of the Night Troopers were slain in battle with Thrawn's enemy, the ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano, and her allies, but they had sworn fealty to Thawn, even in death, and were promptly resurrected as zombies by Thawn's ally, the Nightsister witch Morgan Elsbeth. Ultimately, the Chimera, with Enoch on board, escaped from its extragalactic exile to the Nightsister homeworld Dathomir.

Captain Enoch was played by actor Wes Chatham. No stranger to science fiction, Chatham played mechanic Amos Burton on all six seasons of The Expanse, and appeared as camera operator Castor in the final two films of the original Hunger Games series.

The Captain Enoch and Night Troopers box set is available for pre-order now. Check out images of the figure above and stream Ahsoka on Disney+.

Ahsoka 7 10 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Watch on Disney+