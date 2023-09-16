The Big Picture Captain Rex appears in the latest episode of Ahsoka thanks to the World Between Worlds, where Ahsoka can travel through her memories.

Temuera Morrison, who previously played Jango Fett in the prequel trilogy, portrays Captain Rex in live-action, with his voice heard in the episode.

The current fate of Captain Rex is unknown, but there is a possibility he could return in future seasons of Star Wars television, given the love for the character and Morrison's enthusiasm to return.

Ahsoka is about the journey of the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as she navigates the very important mission of finding the location of Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, the former Jedi wasn't the only character from the animated series to make the transition to live-action thanks to the television series connected to The Mandalorian — Captain Rex can be seen in the latest episode of the spinoff, titled "Shadow Warrior." But there's a reason why it took so long for the resourceful clone to be seen outside of animation.

How Does Captain Rex Show Up in 'Ahsoka'?

Image via Lucasfilm

Due to the accelerated growth process clone troopers have, it is possible that Captain Rex could be really old by the time the events of Ahsoka take place, but the titular character didn't see his friend because she ran into him in the real world. After losing a dangerous lightsaber battle against Baylon Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka falls into the ocean, where her mind enters the World Between Worlds as her body slowly sinks into the water. Given how the alternate dimension is outside of time and space, it is possible for Ahsoka to travel inside her memories, allowing her to see things from her past.

Ahsoka had a very spiritual guide to take her back to her youth, as her memories of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christesen) told her that they were more than happy to complete her training. When Ahsoka was ready to begin the journey into her past, Anakin took her to several special moments that could be seen in different episodes of The Clone Wars. With a younger version of Ahsoka (played by Ariana Greenblatt) running around events that took place years prior to the series, it was easy for Captain Rex to show up as part of the hero's memories.

Wearing his iconic armor with blue elements, the friendly leader of the 501st Legion was ready to make a statement in a different medium from the one he was introduced in. And even if several seasons worth of Star Wars television have been released thanks to Disney+, it could be argued that Rex was never present because he didn't have a legitimate reason to be — until this point. Even if the Captain seen on the small screen was nothing more than a memory, it can still be rewarding for fans of the franchise to have a new look at one of Ahsoka Tano's greatest allies.

Temuera Morrison Portrays Live-Action Captain Rex in 'Ahsoka'?

Image via Disney+

Since Rex was just one of the many clones that was created to be at the service of the Army of the Republic thanks to their contract with the Kaminoans, he had to look exactly like all of his other variants across the galaxy. The actor selected by Lucasfilm to play the live-action versions of these clones was Temuera Morrison, who once again makes an appearance in this corner of the franchise, but this time, portraying Captain Rex. The actor's face can't actually be seen in the episode, but his voice can be heard, directly connecting the leader of the 501st Legion to the other characters brought to life by the performer.

Morrison has been a constant presence in the television series connected to the narrative of The Mandalorian, but he was actually introduced to the Star Wars franchise a long time ago. Back when George Lucas was developing his prequel trilogy of films, he needed someone to portray every single clone variant shown in the films. And when Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones was ready to start production, Morrison was cast in the role of Jango Fett, a bounty hunter who was used as the template for the Republic's clone army. Years after that movie was released in theaters, Morrison was given the opportunity to return.

After Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was introduced as a lonely hero during the first season of The Mandalorian, the second installment allowed him to enter a bigger corner of the galaxy than the one he was used to. During his quest to take down the evil Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), he came across Boba Fett, the son of the bounty hunter used as the model for the clones. Boba was also a clone of his father, instead of his actual biological son, and his return on television was the perfect opportunity for Morrison to head right back to the galaxy far, far away.

RELATED: Who Are Star Wars’ Togruta Aliens? Ahsoka’s Species Explained

Is Captain Rex Still Alive in the Star Wars Timeline?

Image via Lucasfilm

While it was nice to see a memory of Captain Rex while Ahsoka was trying to fight for her life, the question remains regarding the fate of the character himself. During a few episodes of Star Wars Rebels, Rex made a comeback to help the crew of the Ghost with a very important mission, but his current status is unknown. Considering the amount of love Dave Filoni has for the faces he has created for the Star Wars universe, Rex coming back in a future season of television is always a possibility, especially with Morrison enthusiasm to return to the franchise.

His accelerated growth wouldn't allow Rex to do much by the time The Mandalorian and Ahsoka take place, but he doesn't have to save the entire galaxy to share one more moment with his friends. What could be encouraging for audiences is that the current Star Wars canon doesn't mention if the character dies or not, meaning that he could still be out there, helping those who need him the most. Even if he's never seen again, Captain Rex is already leaving a powerful legacy behind him, saving countless lives during the Clone Wars and the catastrophic events that followed it. Ahsoka hasn't seen her friend in a while, but she's currently busy with a very important mission that could determine the fate of the galaxy. There have been rumors around the galaxy surrounding the possibility of the remnants of the Empire finding the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). If the villains manage to find their former leader, the Empire could return to its position of power, sending the galaxy toward yet another explosive war.