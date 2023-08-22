Ahsoka Tano is one of the most fleshed-out characters in Star Wars. Trained as Anakin Skywalker's apprentice, the young padawan became a powerful Jedi and survived Order 66. She's gone on countless adventures and made appearances in various shows in the Star Wars universe, but now things are a little different, now we're finally seeing her story.

In Ahsoka, we see what she's been up to after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. However, the master Jedi is not alone. Her supporting cast are a few new and familiar faces making their jump to live action. Here is your guide to the cast of Ahsoka.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

The actress behind Ahsoka Tano is the phenomenal Rosario Dawson, who made her debut as Ahsoka all the way back in 2020 in The Mandalorian. Dawson has played the character in all her live-action roles but shares the mantle with voice actress Ashley Eckstein. While Ashoka may have started out as an apprentice during The Clone Wars, the betrayal of Bariss Offee exposed the disloyalty of the Jedi Council and moved Ahsoka to leave the Jedi Order. Despite her leaving the Jedi behind, Ahsoka was still one of the founding members of the rebellion as Fulcrum. After almost dying at the hands of her former master, she was saved by Ezra Bridger in the World between Worlds. This time-jumping adventure has landed her teaming up with the former crew of the Ghost in their attempts to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn and save Ezra.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. What more is there to say? Anakin was Ahsoka's master and betrayed his fellow Jedi to serve Palpatine. While the relationship between Ashoka and Anakin has significantly been expounded upon in several animated shows, we have never seen them onscreen together in live action. Christensen last played the role of Anakin in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ezra was the Jedi apprentice of Kanan Jarrus (aka Caleb Dume), who was born the day that the Empire was formed. After his parents died trying to fight the empire, he was taught by several masters, including Kanan, Darth Maul, and even Ahsoka herself. The young Jedi has a fantastic connection to other beings. That connection often allowed him to adopt crazy strategies that kept even the brilliant military mind of Grand Admiral Thrawn from successfully defeating him. Eman Esfandi is set to bring Ezra to live action for the first time, but it is currently unknown how many episodes Ezra will be in; he will likely be a central figure in the upcoming show.

Dave Filoni as Chopper

For those needing a droid that is equal parts cruel and hilarious, you don’t need to look any further than Chopper. Chopper is an astromech droid saved by Hera Synduall during the Clone Wars and then a vital member of the Ghost crew who frequently was far more dangerous than any astromech had a right to be. To add a bit to this character, while he technically speaks in droid speak, they often sound like words, and that is because writer and executive producer Dave Filoni voiced his lines before they were transformed into the sassy mess that Chopper is talking about. While Chopper and Hera already had a bit of a cameo in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there is no doubt many Chopper fans are waiting for another chance to laugh at this loveably disgruntled character.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Hera Syndulla is the child of Cham Syndulla, the Twi’leck general that helped save Ryloth against the Separatists during the Clone Wars. Hera followed in her father’s footsteps and became a general in the Rebellions she has more appearances post Star Wars: Rebels than any other character in projects such as Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron and Star Wars: Squadrons. She was a fantastic pilot and tenacious leader who appears to have finally rejoined her original crew to find Ezra Bridger. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a fantastic talent who has worked in several major movies and TV shows, including horror films and action, such as her roles as The Huntress in DC’s Birds of Prey. For those who didn’t know, her husband is Ewan McGregor (General Kenobi), so she certainly has plenty of available knowledge regarding getting Star Wars just right.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Another Rebel making the jump to live action is Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Wish Dragon). Sabine is a Mandalorian from Clan Wren who was a member of the Ghost Crew and an artist, above many other things. She and Ezra slowly developed a relationship (though the exact status of that relationship is a bit questionable). Still, during her time with the rebellion, she was responsible for stealing the Dark Saber from Darth Maul and giving it to Bo-Katan. While the events of The Mandalorian show that the end of that arc may not have been impressive, Sabine has been at the center of the hunt for Ezra and Bo-Katan’s fate, so there is a distinct possibility those two may cross paths again.

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Grand Admiral Thrawn was originally introduced in Timothy Zahn’s book Heir to the Empire and quickly become a fan-favorite character. He was such an influential character that not only did he return to cannon soon after the dissolution of the Star Wars expanded universe, but he is the main character in six books and several seasons of Star Wars: Rebels. Lars Mikkelsen voiced the character in the series. Given the iconic nature of his voice, Star Wars is lucky to have him transitioning from animated to live-action. While Thrawn can sometimes be ruthless, he is best known for his innovative solution to problems and his ability to read his opponents. In the legends books, he returns to hammer the New Republic and could easily prove a larger enemy than Moff Gideon ever was.

David Tennant as Huyang

Huyang appeared in season five of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and he was voiced by none other than Doctor Who himself, David Tennant. Dave Filoni heard that he was a Star Wars fan and gave him this role. And this was not just a cameo, Huyang was the main character for most of the arc, and eventually, David Tennant even won a Daytime Emmy for his performance as Huyang. After this successful performance, it appears that Huyang managed to survive Order 66, which may be crucial in ensuring the Jedi survive for thousands more years.

Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch

Wes Chatham, well known for his roles in series such as The Expanse, is set to play Captain Enoch in the upcoming series. Little is known about Enoch, even though he will be Thrawn’s right-hand man. Nevertheless, Chatham’s background indicates that he will be able to add a nice bit of swagger and charisma to match Thrawn’s dry style.

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Orange Lightsaber-wielding Baylan Skoll may be something of a mystery, but many of us have probably seen Ray Stevenson before. He certainly is no stranger to being the villain, as he played in Book of Eli and Dexeter and the anti-hero in Punisher: War Zone. While the actor may be a known great quality, many unknowns exist about Baylan, including who their master may have been. Either way, it looks like Star Wars wants to give us another fantastic hallway fight scene, and that is something this author will never say no to.

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Played by Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Shin Hati is the apprentice to Baylan Skoll, who also wields an orange lightsaber. Shin Hati is a new character making her first appearance here in this series.

Overall the cast list for Ashoka is filled with many new cast members playing old faces who have never been seen in live-action. Despite the challenges when transitioning between mediums, it's clear that each of the actors and actresses has put their all into becoming the character, and with the announcement of Dave Filoni’s upcoming movie, this very well may not be the last we see these characters.