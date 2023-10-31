The Big Picture Star Wars reveals new merchandise for their Gift the Galaxy campaign, featuring the cast of Ahsoka, including figures, ornaments, plush toys, and LEGO sets.

Ahsoka Tano's past iterations are also highlighted, with new statues, busts, and costumes inspired by The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian.

The Ahsoka clothing and accessories line includes dresses, jackets, aprons, jewelry, and lamps, offering a variety of options for fans to show their love for the character.

Collider is excited to exclusively share Star Wars’ next reveal of their Gift the Galaxy campaign. This week brings some friends as the cast of Ahsoka interacts with the new merchandise, wowing Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. There are also a few surprises for fans of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. These are available at most major retailers and shopDisney, and fans can check in each week to see new items they can Gift the Galaxy with.

New Ahsoka figures are coming from Funko, Hasbro, and more. Funko unleashes the villains, revealing Grand Admiral Thrawn, Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, Morgan Elsbeth, and Captain Enoch figures. Hallmark also reveals their own Funko friend with an Ahsoka Tano Pop! ornament. Hasbro offers a variety of new figures with Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang, Hera Syndulla, and more. Mattel dazzled Rosario Dawson in their unboxing video as she gushed over their 10” Cuutopia Plush Loth-Cat. LEGO then delighted Mary Elizabeth Winstead as she marveled at Hera's ship, the Ghost, in brick form as one of the new sets along with Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle.

Ahsoka Tano’s past iterations stand out amid the new Ahsoka items. Sideshow Collectibles unveiled three new statues from Tano’s life in The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian. Kotobukiya Co. would not be outdone with two new statues of Ahsoka dueling Darth Maul in The Clone Wars Season 7 as part of their ARTFX series. Gentle Giant featured multiple new detailed busts and statues from Ahsoka’s life. One standout is the bust from the Star Wars Rebels epilogue, giving the character an updated outfit to match her Ahsoka costume.

The 'Ahsoka' Cast Are Delighted With New Toys From the Series

Not featured with the Ahsoka cast was the reveal of new Ahsoka and The Clone Wars clothing and accessories. Her Universe, started by Ahsoka Tano’s original voice actor Ashley Eckstein, unveiled a new Tie-Front dress inspired by Tano’s beskar armor as well as a bomber jacket from Season 7 of The Clone Wars, and a Jedi V-Neck Sweater. Your favorite chef can cook in the latest Hedley & Bennett Ahsoka Crossback Apron. Heroes & Villains offers a variety of items to choose from. The sleek Ahsoka Faux Leather Cropped Bomber Jacket, the High Waist Leggings, and the Satin Pajama Set are only a few options for different occasions. Accessories are a must with any fashion-forward outfit. Star Wars Fine Jewelry’s beautiful Ahsoka Tano Sterling Silver Necklace and Earring Set arrange a labradorite gemstone framed by Ahsoka’s lekku in diamonds. RockLove captures Ahsoka’s iconic white lightsaber in a crystal necklace. Robe Factory's Ahsoka Tano Duel Lightsaber Desktop LED Mood Lamp is a standout piece.

There’s even more to choose from with the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy campaign. Check back each week with StarWars.com/Gift-The-Galaxy to find presents for all ages available at most major retailers and shopDisney. Here is a sneak peek of the new items below.

