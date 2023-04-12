After a huge weekend at Star Wars Celebration Europe, where a massive portion of the news cycle was dedicated to the upcoming series Ahsoka, another nugget of news has just dropped today in the wake of some major announcements.

The plot of Ahsoka sees the title character played by Rosario Dawson seeking vengeance. Towards the end of her episode on The Mandalorian, Ahsoka's goal became quite clear. After her duel with Morgan Elsbeth, Ahsoka made it clear that she was on the hunt for a bigger fish: Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss Imperial leader and a major antagonist from Star Wars Rebels. Rebels ended on a cliffhanger with the disappearance of both Thrawn and Ahsoka's associate, Ezra Bridger, and the series will find her seeking both characters out following their vanishing thanks to the mysterious Purrgil during the series finale of the animated series.

During the Saturday morning showcase for the show, it was announced that Lars Mikkelsen would be reprising his role from Star Wars Rebels as the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. And now that we know Thrawn has returned, his squad can be assembled around him, beginning with Wes Chatham. Deadline is reporting that Chatham, who has just concluded his role on Amazon’s long-running sci-fi series The Expanse, has signed on to the Disney+ series as the right-hand man to Mikkelsen's Thrawn. Chatham has also had roles in projects such as The Hunger Games and Tenet.

Who Else Appears in Ahsoka?

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka will continue the character's story arc which began when she joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin during the second season of that show. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Esbeth, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and David Tennant as Huyang. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.

The line-up of directors set to work on the series includes Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Ahsoka is scheduled to be released in August 2023 and will consist of eight episodes. You can check out the teaser trailer, first showcased at Star Wars Celebration Europe, down below.