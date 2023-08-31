The Big Picture Jacen Syndulla, the son of Hera Syndulla and Kanan Jarrus, plays a crucial role in the latest Star Wars TV series, as he becomes part of the journey to find missing Jedi Ezra Bridger.

Mon Mothma, a political leader and Chancellor of the New Republic, is determined to protect her people and eliminate those who seek to bring back the Empire.

Ahsoka continues the story from Star Wars: Rebels and follows Ahsoka Tano's belief that Ezra, who disappeared with Grand Admiral Thrawn, may still be out there.

After their introduction over the first episodes of Ahsoka, Disney+ has released new character posters featuring Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). The characters have slowly become key parts of the latest narrative set in the Star Wars franchise, as they guard the journey of one of the most important heroes from the series. A young Jedi disappeared many years ago, and the resurgence of his opponent might lead to his location. It's up to the former crew of the Ghost to find him before it's too late, and the most evil force in the galaxy returns to its former glory.

Jacen is the son of Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Kanan Jarrus (voiced by Freddy Prinze Jr.), but the young boy never got to know his father properly as he passed away in the final episodes of Star Wars: Rebels. With a complicated galaxy trying to stabilize itself after the fall of the Empire, Hera was left with the task of raising her son in the middle of another potential galactic war. Fortunately, the small community that would eventually become the Rebellion was more than happy to give her a hand, allowing her to explore her development as both a military leader and a mother.

On the other hand, Mon Mothma was recently seen in another Star Wars television series when she made her return in the first season of Andor. As a political leader, and the Chancellor of the New Republic, Mothma is constantly busy with supervising the growth of the new galaxy. While her appearance in last week's episode of Ahsoka was brief, it was made clear that the character is ready to use her position of power to think about what's best for her people. But beyond being a responsible political leader, Mon Mothma has to secretly get rid of the people who want to bring the Empire back.

Image via Disney+

What is 'Ahsoka' About?

The latest Star Wars live-action television series directly continues the narrative established in Star Wars: Rebels, an animated series that introduced the crew of the Ghost to audiences. During the final episodes of that show, Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi in live-action) was fighting against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) when they were both pulled into hyperspace without any chance of knowing where they were going. But with rumors about Thrawn's return making their way across the galaxy, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) can't help but believe that there's a possibility for Ezra to be out there as well.

You can check out the new character posters from Ahsoka below: