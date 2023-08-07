The Big Picture Disney+ will soon release the highly anticipated Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka, featuring Rosario Dawson as the titular character.

Disney has released six stunning new posters showcasing the main characters of the series, including Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, and more.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23.

In just over two weeks, Disney+ will launch the first two episodes of Ahsoka, the feverishly-anticipated Star Wars spin-off starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character, reprising her live-action role from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While teasers have been slightly harder to come by, Disney has dropped six gorgeous new posters revealing the main characters for the series, including Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth) and the late Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, conducted before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strike, Dawson offered the opinion that the series could be seen as a continuation of Star Wars Rebels, the acclaimed animated series that preceded the events of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. She also explained how creator Dave Filoni wanted to cater to both longtime fans and newcomers, as well as those who love Star Wars beyond the movies. "Oh my goodness, yes. Natasha [Liu Bordizzo] said something to that effect, and there was some fanfare about it. But it's important," Dawson shared, explaining how Filoni & the team were looking to create a series that would interest all levels of Star Wars fans.

"With Star Wars fans, there's folks who really just watch the films, but now and especially with The Mandalorian more [and more] people are watching the live-action shows. And then there are people who watch the animated shows. There's even a tier beyond that with all the books and fan fiction," Dawson added.

Image via Disney+

Different Levels to the Star Wars Family

Dawson went on to explain:

"So there's different levels to the 'Star Wars' family, and it's always been very highly considered to make sure [everyone can watch it]. Dave has done a really brilliant job, and knowing the universe so inside and out — and having created so many of the characters and spaces within that universe — he just knows where to start. He knows what needs to be alluded to, and he is just really brilliant at figuring out how to make it for both. So it made a big impact and difference having him on set."

The rest of the cast of Ahsoka includes Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.

Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23. Check out the new posters down below.