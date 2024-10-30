This beloved Astromech in the Star Wars franchise just received his Hot Toy figure treatment. C1-10P, aka Chopper, joins the small list of Ahsoka characters to be immortalized in a 1/6 scale figure for fans to collect. While he may be a nifty droid in the show, his counterpart figure also comes with features that showcase his talents.

Images of this cute Astromech figure showcase him traveling around various environments thanks to its adjustable legs. It also features a hologram that can be attached to it. According to the figure's product listing on Sideshow.com, it's currently available for pre-order and has an expected shipping date between November to December 2024. So now is the perfect time to get your hands on it if you want it as a Christmas present for that Star Wars fan in your close circle.

There are a handful of Ahsoka characters that were given the scale figure treatment by Hot Toys. The most recent one was Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, where he's seen wielding his lightsaber and covered in his robe via the company's Instagram photos. Even the show's main lead, Ahsoka Tano, was given a similar treatment, albeit through her Star Wars: The Clone Wars appearance. Other characters in the show that are also part of Hot Toy's Ahsoka collection include Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn and Natasha Liu Sabine Wren.

Will 'Ahsoka' Get A Season 2?

Following her appearance in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano received her solo Star Wars series, Ahsoka, which aired in August 2023 and featured eight episodes. The show was well-received by both fans and critics, generating an average critics score of 86 percent and an average audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Due to the show's positive reception, it was reported Ahsoka season 2 is being developed. While there is not much detail about what the next installment will entail, the most recent update was shared during Dragon Con 2024 by Liu, stating filming will begin sometime in 2025. In addition, The Mandalorian star, Giancarlo Esposito, once commented that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau plan to join all the new Star Wars characters into a giant project, just like the MCU. So hopefully, Ahsoka will not be the only time we see this iconic former Jedi Padawan.

An official cast list for Ahsoka season 2 has yet to be revealed. But fans will certainly see Rosario Dawson reprise her role. If you want to see this Star Wars series, all episodes from season 1 are available to stream on Disney+.