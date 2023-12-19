The Big Picture After the events of Ahsoka, Thrawn aims to bring the Empire back to its former glory and sets his sights on Hera Syndulla as his next target in the galaxy far, far away.

The confrontation between Thrawn and Hera will carry high emotional stakes due to the loss of Hera's partner, Kanan Jarrus, in one of Thrawn's attacks.

While a second season of Ahsoka hasn't been officially confirmed, it's possible that the narrative could continue in a Star Wars film that brings together the stories from The Mandalorian and its spinoffs.

The events of Ahsoka allowed Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to make the jump to live-action after being the main antagonist of Star Wars Rebels, as the villain tries to bring the Empire back to its former glory. But with the series depicting Thrawn escaping the galaxy he was trapped in, Dave Filoni is already thinking about what the antagonist might do next in his return to the galaxy far, far away. During a recent interview with Empire, Filoni talked about how Thrawn will pick Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as his next target, considering the history between the two characters:

We set up Captain Pellaeon in The Mandalorian, and that’s a character that goes with Thrawn, so I’d love to see the two of them together. His foil throughout Rebels was Hera. Pitting the two generals against one another is something that I find interesting.

When Ahsoka began, Hera was concerned with the titular character's (played by Rosario Dawson) mission to bring Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) back from the adjacent galaxy. The Rebellion icon could've never expected Grand Admiral Thrawn to come back after his defeat in Rebels, and she will have to prepare her team to battle against one of the biggest villains the galaxy has ever seen. The emotional stakes will be high for the confrontation, considering how Hera's partner, Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) was killed during one of Thrawn's attacks.

A second season of Ahsoka hasn't officially been confirmed by Lucasfilm, but that's not the only option for this particular narrative to continue. A Star Wars film meant for theatrical release was announced earlier this year, during Star Wars Celebration Europe. Dave Filoni is set to direct the project, which will bring together the stories introduced in The Mandalorian and its spinoffs for a climatic end. The movie could be the place where Hera and Grand Admiral Thrawn will attempt to outsmart one another, but a second season of Ahsoka can't be ruled out for the moment.

What Will Happen After 'Ahsoka'?

The last episode of Ahsoka made it clear how Dave Filoni is slowly setting up the pieces for the future of the galaxy far, far away. Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is confidently learning everything she can about her new Force abilities, even if she's currently trapped in a distant galaxy alongside Ahsoka. In the meantime, Ezra has been reunited with Hera, as the two need to come up with a plan to rescue their friends. The future of the galaxy is in the balance, as Grand Admiral Thrawn tries to continue the legacy of evil left behind by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).