When Ahsoka Tano made her debut as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in The Clone Wars back in 2008, she displayed a reckless nature and was prone to making mistakes. However, in Rebels, viewers witnessed a more mature portrayal of her character. She had endured numerous trials and tribulations, leading her to depart from the Jedi Order and temporarily abandon the fight altogether.

Eventually, she emerged as a formidable leader in the Resistance. Despite being somewhat peripheral to the show for a period, her brief but exhilarating appearance in the finale's closing moments hinted at a new journey for her—one where she would take center stage, but it couldn't be the same thing again. Both Ahsoka and her co-creator Dave Filoni needed to undergo a process of evolution in order to embark on this new path, as he told Empire Magazine.

Even at the time I did the Rebels epilogue, I felt like, 'If I go forward with this, this has to be challenging in another way. And the challenge was going to be live-action. I wanted to resolve these things about her, but I wanted to do something new with it? Kathy Kennedy knew of my interest in live-action and was looking for a way for me to make that jump. So she would get me on set, because I was not trained in it at all, and I'd sit there and watch J.J. [Abrams, on The Force Awakens], Rian [Johnson, on The Last Jedi), and Gareth [Edwards, on Rogue One].

The Hanging Promise

Another member of that directorial council working on Star Wars was Jon Favreau. Working in tandem with Filoni, the pair developed The Mandalorian, which - as it would turn out - proved to be the ideal place for him to cut his teeth in testing his live-action prowess, as he directed the pilot episode of the show. Even then, though, Ahsoka was never far from his thoughts.

"I had to dive into making Mando, but I always had a secondary eye on this," he said. "Jon knew very early on when we were developing Mando that Ahsoka was on my mind to bring in as a character, so he and I started having discussions about Rosario Dawson on Season 1. I thought she would be the person to play Ahsoka."

For Dawson, it was more than just a quick appearance. She knew what those cameo appearances could mean. Following the success of her debut, and her brief appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, her own series - Ahsoka - was quickly greenlit. "It was sort of this promise that was hanging in the air," said Dawson. "Because it wasn't just what we were shooting that day. If this went off well, it was potentially doing this for a long time to come."

