At today's Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration Europe, new details about the exciting upcoming Disney+ series were revealed, and it included the return of a very special name - and a big one at that.

It was announced that David Tennant would be returning to the role of Huyang, the Droid Master. Huyang first appeared in Star Wars in an arc of episodes from The Clone Wars, during which Yoda and Ahsoka Tano lead a group of Jedi younglings to the icy planet of Ilum. It was there that the younglings would have to overcome their fears and avoid the dark side in order to find the kyber crystal that would fit their lightsaber construction at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. When they returned to their ship which would bring them back to Coruscant, they were taught lessons in lightsaber construction by a centuries old droid named Huyang.

Tennant's return to the franchise is exciting news and hints at a very intriguing plotline for both the character, and the show itself as it builds to what looks like an adaptation of Heir to the Empire in Dave Filoni's upcoming film feature.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka iwill continue the character's story arc which began when she joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin during the second season of that show. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.

Where Do You Know Ahsoka From?

As is already established, Ahsoka Tano actually left the Jedi Order in its waning years, having been a victim of a conspiracy which was depicted in The Clone Warsanimated series. It's unknown how much she continued her Jedi training in the years that followed, and she was never knighted nor reached the rank of master, remaining a Padawan by doing so. However, having seen her appear in Star Wars Rebels and The Book of Boba Fett - where she worked with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker - it's a safe bet she still follows the way of the Jedi

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released yesterday, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.