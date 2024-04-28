The Big Picture Ray Stevenson's impact on the Star Wars community and the Ahsoka series was immense, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

At Calgary Expo, Diana Lee Inosanto spoke movingly about Stevenson during a panel, highlighting his legacy and creative spirit.

A film festival, the "Ray of Light Awards," in Ibiza will celebrate Stevenson's contributions to film and television.

At this year's Calgary Expo, the "All About Ahsoka" panel featured heartfelt discussions about the series, particularly focusing on the late Ray Stevenson, who passed away unexpectedly last year at the age of 58. Moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, the panel included actors Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto, who shared personal memories and insights into Stevenson's profound impact on the series and their lives. Stevenson, renowned for his roles in Rome, the Thor franchise, and other significant projects, left a lasting impression on the Star Wars community, both for his immense talent and his spirited personality.

Before his untimely death, Collider had the opportunity to speak with him during the Star Wars Celebration. At that event, Stevenson expressed his awe at the production scale and was enthusiastic about his role as one of the antagonists in Ahsoka. He discussed his character's impending confrontations with Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and General Thrawn, teasing the intense dynamics that fans could anticipate. Unfortunately, Stevenson's portrayal in Ahsoka, which aired posthumously this summer, marked one of his final on-screen appearances. His sudden passing came as a shock, particularly as he had made such a vibrant appearance at the Star Wars Celebration just a short time before. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Ray Stevenson Will Have a Film Festival in His Honor

Image via Disney+

Inosanto spoke movingly about Stevenson during the panel, highlighting both her personal and professional admiration for him:

"Working with Ray was an absolute honor, because he's a veteran actor. He had me at the show 'Rome' on HBO, if anybody's watched 'Rome.' I miss Ray all the time. I'm so saddened that he's not here with us anymore. I'm so thankful that he at least had his moment to be with Star Wars fans in London, Star Wars Celebration, which is where we last saw him."

In addition to sharing memories, Inosanto mentioned the establishment of the “Ray of Light Awards” in Ibiza, a film festival designed to celebrate Stevenson’s creative spirit. "To me, this is a wonderful way that they're going to carry on his legacy, his creativity, and his spiritual expression of creativity," she explained.

As Ahsoka continues to explore new chapters in the Star Wars universe, it does so while honoring the memory of Stevenson, whose remarkable contributions to the film and television industry will not be forgotten. His legacy continues to resonate with his colleagues and fans, ensuring that his work and influence will endure in the hearts of many.

Ahsoka can be streamed now on Disney+.

Ahsoka 7 10 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Release Date August 1, 2023 Cast Rosario Dawson , Hayden Christensen , Ray Stevenson , Mary Elizabeth Winstead Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+