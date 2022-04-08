Lucasfilm and Disney have tapped none other than Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Rise of the Guardians) to direct for upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, per The Hollywood Reporter. Production is expected to begin later this month, with Rosario Dawson set to star. It's been reported that Ramsey will be directing at least one episode of the limited series. No other directors have been named to the series at this time, though if Ramsey and The Mandalorian directors are any indication, some major talents will be involved.

Disney+ has previously brought on a roster of heavy-hitters to direct their live-action series, from Star Wars mainstays Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, to exciting talent like Robert Rodriguez, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Deborah Chow. Chow is also serving as showrunner for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Ramsey has been making some major strides in Hollywood as of late, expanding his resume beyond his impressive animation credits. He's set to oversee a supernatural vampire thriller in Blood Count, which has also been described as a period piece. Ramsey has been involved as a storyboard artist for some major directors and Hollywood films of the last 20 years, from Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas to Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence. His take on the Star Wars universe is sure to be unique, and fans are in for a treat per his previous work.

Ahsoka has been ramping up its castings lately, a surefire indication that production will soon begin. It was reported that Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Guns Akimbo) would star as Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels. Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) and Ray Stevenson (Thor) have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, a role he will also reprise in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Favreau and Filoni will help oversee Ahsoka, which will tie in with The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Aside from those mentioned above, Disney+ has several other Star Wars projects in development. There is also Andor, which will see Diego Luna reprise his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in a series that will serve as a prequel to that film. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is developing The Acolyte, which will take place in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe. Donald Glover will also potentially return as Lando Calrissian in a series developed by Justin Simien (Dear White People).

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

