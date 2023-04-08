At today's Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration Europe, new details about the exciting upcoming Disney+ series were revealed, including the full slate of directors who will helm the episodes of the show.

Joining Dave Filoni, one of the Star Wars masterminds and executive producer - as well as creator of Ahsoka Tano herself - are Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Green is a prolific television director who has previously worked within Star Wars on The Book of Boba Fett's second episode, The Tribes of Tattooine. She has also directed episodes of shows like Luke Cage, Watchmen and The Man in the High Castle. Ramsey is best known for his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which he co-directed and for which he won an Academy Award. Getzinger is another prolific television director who was nominated for three DGA Awards for directing episodes of the acclaimed Mad Men for AMC.

Patel is an Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker who, along with her brother Ravi Vasant Patel were nominated for their work on the film Meet the Patels, while Famuyiwa has directed a number of episodes of The Mandalorian, on which he also serves as an executive producer.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka iwill continue the character's story arc which began when she joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin during the second season of that show. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.

Where Do You Know Ahsoka From?

As is already established, Ahsoka Tano actually left the Jedi Order in its waning years, a victim of a conspiracy depicted in The Clone Warsanimated series. It's unknown how much she continued her Jedi training in the intervening years, and she was never knighted nor reached the rank of master, remaining a Padawan by doing so. Her appearances in Star Wars Rebels and The Book of Boba Fett - where she worked with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker - indicate she still considers herself a Jedi.

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released yesterday, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.