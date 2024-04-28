The Big Picture Eman Esfandi found it easy to step into Ezra's shoes thanks to his own spiritual journey aligning with Jedi teachings.

To get Ezra right, Esfandi focused on mastering martial arts to match the nimble qualities of the character.

Esfandi thinks of Ezra Bridger as a brilliant tactician, able to think quickly and use the Force to his advantage.

Ezra Bridger has been on quite the journey from his first appearance in Star Wars Rebels to his live-action debut in Ahsoka. At Calgary Expo 2024, actor Eman Esfandi sat down with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt and his co-star Diana Lee Inosanto for the "All About Ahsoka" panel. He shared one of the most underrated traits about his character. He was also frank about what was important to him to get right about bringing the young Jedi to life.

When asked about Ezra’s most underrated trait, Esfandi shared, “I think this is an interesting thing to analyze for a character like Ezra. He is one of the main characters in Rebels. All of his characteristics are very out there. I feel like the more subtle things about him are the things that fans love the most. His humor, his levity, his goofiness. I feel like there aren’t things that are necessarily underrated.” Esfandi continued:

“Maybe the one thing that isn’t immediately thought of about him that me, getting to play him that I personally believe about him, is that [Ezra] is actually a really brilliant tactician. Because he’s not really THE tactician, right? He’s usually off on a whim, going, ‘I don’t know! I’m gonna do this!’ and it works out for him because he’s using the Force.”

Inosanto added that Ezra had no formal training at the Jedi temple, so this was an organic development for Ezra. Esfandi agreed, finishing with, “It adds this unique form of being strategic and a tactician that comes straight from instincts. It’s street smarts vs. book smarts. Ezra is street smart, not book smart.” He laughed, adding, “But he’s getting there!”

What Did Esfandi Want To Get Right About Playing Ezra?

Stepping into Ezra’s shoes wasn’t as difficult as Esfandi thought it would be. He shared how, prior to filming, he had an experience that made it easy to become the Jedi thanks to his own spiritual journey.

“You mean he’s been stranded on a planet for ten years and meditating a bunch? That’s exactly what I’ve been doing for the last six months! There was a lot of alignment there. A lot of the things that spiritual ideologies teach are so synonymous with what the Jedi Code and the Force teaches. It was more realizing that I have recent personal experiences that perfectly align with what Ezra learned throughout Rebels, his journey as a Jedi, and what he must have learned in his time apart from the main galaxy.”

If it was so easy to get into character, then what was the one thing Esfandi tackled to get Ezra right? “I was mostly focused on getting martial arts into my body,” he explained. “I have never had any experience in that. So that was the only thing I ad nauseam practiced. Ezra is a beast. He’s really nimble in Rebels, and I needed to catch up to him in that sense.”

Eman Esfandi was praised for his portrayal of Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka, so it looks like the hard work paid off for him. Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+ and a second season is currently in the works.

