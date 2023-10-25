Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi recently opened up about his process in bringing the Star Wars: Rebels character Ezra Bridger to live-action in a new video shared on the official Star Wars social accounts. Esfandi explains that he felt incredibly connected to Ezra and had a deep respect when bringing him to life. He describes Ezra as being "a young kid with a lot of heart" but that now he's a character who's "become a much stronger Jedi" mainly due to the strength that he pulls from his "team and crew of Rebels" that Ezra still sees as family to this day.

The passion behind Esfandi's words clearly shows how his understanding of the character helped him bring the older version to life. As the Ahsoka series takes place ten years after the events of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, Ezra evolved considerably since fans last saw him, especially in wisdom and use of the force.

Who Was Ezra Bridger in ‘Star Wars: Rebels’?

Image via Lucasfilm Animation

In Rebels, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) was a young orphan boy living alone on the planet Lothal. He's discovered by the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) who takes the talented boy on as his apprentice. He becomes part of the Rebels' family with the Ghost crew's captain, Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), the Lasat Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum), the rebellious Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), and a droid with one of the highest body counts in all of Star Wars (not even joking), Chopper (Dave Filoni).

Ezra has a difficult journey in Rebels, as he's tempted by the Dark Side of the Force when he comes across Maul (Sam Witer) and the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid). When he takes on a leadership role after his Master loses his sight the lines start to get blurry for the young Jedi. However, Ezra finds the light once more and goes out in a blaze of glory against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). In the battle to free his home planet, Ezra sacrifices himself in order to let his friends and family live. He utilizes the Purrgil to take Thrawn and his army to a galaxy far, far away. But not before telling Sabine that he's counting on her — as in counting on her to find and save him, and now she has!

Watch Esfandi's video below: