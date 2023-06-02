With August now only a couple of months away, it won’t be long before fans get to return to the ever-expanding Star Wars universe with the release of Ahsoka on Disney+. As fans eagerly await the latest series, Empire Magazine has revealed the cover for their latest issue, which fully showcases Ahsoka ready for action in her first solo spin-off.

The cover features Rosario Dawson, who returns to the role of Ahsoka following the live-action debut of the character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Depicted wielding two lightsabers, Ahsoka can be seen in a combat-ready pose against a mysterious temple backdrop. The image effectively teases fans what to expect from the series, which will likely feature a variety of action-packed sequences, if its trailer is any indication. Needless to say, the character has come a long way since her debut in 2008 on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where she was introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, and now stands as one of the franchise's most iconic characters.

Specific details on the upcoming series remain under wraps for now, unsurprisingly for a traditional Star Wars project. However, according to previous reports, Ahsoka will integrate storylines from the animated series Star Wars Rebels with live-action renditions of characters, like Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, set to appear in the show. And if the tie-in with Rebels wasn’t enough, prequel fans can also be excited as Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin in the series, further bridging the show between various other Star Wars projects.

Image via Empire Magazine

‘Ahsoka’ is the Latest in a Wave of New ‘Star Wars’ Content For Disney+

While Star Wars remains on hiatus from the big screen, the franchise still continues in the realm of streaming following the success of The Mandalorian, which launched alongside Disney+. With additional hit shows, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Book of Boba Fett, it comes as no surprise that an Ashoka spin-off would eventually be produced, especially as she continues to be one of the most popular characters in the franchise. However, Ahsoka isn’t the only upcoming Star Wars show to be excited about. Additional projects on the way include Skeleton Crew, from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, and The Acolyte, which will take place 100 years before the events of the prequels and focuses on the Sith. Despite a series of delays on their cinematic projects, with so many shows set across different eras, it appears that the Star Wars universe isn’t slowing down any time soon as it expands on Disney+.

No official release date for Ahsoka has been revealed yet. However, expect Ahsoka to debut on Disney+ sometime in August. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming series alongside Empire’s latest issue below.