The Big Picture The end credits sequence of Ahsoka reveals a star map with golden lines representing celestial bodies that the characters encounter on their journey.

The map showcases familiar planets from previous Star Wars stories, providing a broader understanding of the galaxy and the proximity of certain worlds.

The vertical jumps in the map represent the depth and direction of space travel, highlighting the importance of hyperspace lanes and the connection to the World Between Worlds.

Ahsoka sure is great to watch and has been kicking the Star Wars galaxy wide open with every new episode so far, and one thing that never fails to impress us is the end credits sequence. Complete with a beautiful score by Kevin Kiner, at first it left us mesmerized watching those golden lines stretching out and reaching new points on what seems like a star map, but then everyone became curious about what is really going on there. Is it really a star map? What are those golden lines? Where are they stopping along their way, and where are they really going?

Thanks to Reddit user Ajneb97, we finally have some of those answers. They were able to reverse-engineer an alphabet starting from planets like Lothal (where an image of a loth-wolf is) and Garel, and shed some light on what's really going on in this beautiful but rather confusing star map. Its visual structure is very similar to the planetarium-like projection that Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) gets from the map Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) obtained on the planet Arcana in the series premiere episodes, but it also provides some hints about how traveling around the galaxy works, as well as how the characters can get to their final destination.

Which Planets Are Represented in the End Credits Sequence of ‘Ahsoka’?

As the golden lines make their way through the map, they touch many dots, each representing a celestial body — either a planet, a moon, or a star system. Some of those we know from other Star Wars stories, and some are new, but they aren't necessarily all tied to the search for the lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi/Taylor Grey) and the Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), but it's nice that they are still present because it gives us a broader understanding of the galaxy map and how close certain worlds are to one another.

It's clever to start with where the loth-wolves are, because that's a giveaway about Lothal's location, the planet we see in the Ahsoka series premiere and where we spend most of Star Wars Rebels, as it's the homeworld of Ezra Bridger. The first frame, though, starts with Arcana, the stronghold of the Nightsisters of Dathomir where Ahsoka got the map in the first place. From there, it goes to a new planet called Ierne and to a moon, where the line changes direction and goes down (more on that later) towards the second sequence of planets. On this second frame are the planets Garel, Lothal, and Mandalore, all of which were present in Rebels, with the last one also being where most of Season 3 of The Mandalorian takes place. We also see briefly the Perlemian Trade Route, a hyperspace lane mentioned in The Bad Batch. After another non-linear jump, the third frame shows the planets Agamar, Dathomir, and Yavin, which were also seen in Rebels. Dathomir is also the home of the Nightsisters, of which Morgan Elsbeth is part of, and was a major location in The Clone Wars, too. Yavin, in turn, is one of the planets seen in A New Hope and Rogue One, too. It's a red gas giant with a lot of moons, the fourth one (Yavin 4) being where the Rebel Alliance established its famous base in the Massassi ziggurats.

The following jump takes us to the fourth frame, where we can see the planets Corellia, Cato Neimoidia, Duro, and Pasaana. None of those are seen in Rebels (finally!), but they have all been referenced before in Star Wars. Corellia is the homeworld of Han Solo (Harrison Ford/Alden Ehrenreich) and is seen in Ahsoka's second episode, as well as in the movie Solo. Cato Neimoidia is the home of the Neimoidian species, and we see plenty of them among the Separatists in the Prequel Trilogy. Duro is the home of the Duros species, bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) being one, and Pasaana is the desert planet seen in The Rise of Skywalker. Represented is also the Corellian Run, an important hyperspace lane. The golden line then splits, but we follow the thread that takes us to the galactic capital Coruscant, familiar from the Prequel Trilogy, The Clone Wars, Andor, The Mandalorian, and so on.

The next jump takes us to the fifth frame, where the planet Seatos is represented with purrgil drawn around it. Close to it is a moon called Odyn and a planet called "?unna" (no one has identified the first letter), which seem to be located already outside the border of the known galaxy. Although we haven't seen them before, Odyn may be another reference to Norse mythology in Ahsoka, the first ones being the names of Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) - their last names are the names of the wolves that chase the Sun and the Moon. The next jump is the last, but it's a big one. The golden line finally takes us to Peridea, where six other lines converge. That's likely the location of Ezra and Thrawn, and the end of the path depicted in the map.

What Are the Golden Lines in the Star Map?

The end credits of Ahsoka give out major Game of Thrones vibes, and that's great because it helps us understand where the story is taking us as it goes on. Here, though, there seems to be a clear final destination, Peridea, and the map shows that there are different possible ways to get there.

The one we follow is the main golden line, which takes us through many familiar worlds that were seen in Ahsoka and other stories related to it, highlighting the importance of this lore to who Ahsoka Tano is today, as well as the characters that come from Rebels, like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo/Tiya Sircar), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead/Vanessa Marshall) and Ezra and Thrawn themselves. Therefore, the main golden line is probably following Ahsoka's journey with Sabine, Hera, and Huyang (David Tennant).

When we reach Peridea, though, six other lines join the picture, representing the many other players who are also looking to find either Ezra or Thrawn: Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati, the Last Inquisitor Marrok and, possibly, other members of the Imperial Remnant, too.

Why Are There Vertical Jumps Between the Locations?

When looking at a regular map, we see only two dimensions represented, width and breadth. That's because we're looking at a portion of the Earth's surface, so there's no depth involved. In Ahsoka's end credits sequence, we're looking at a star map, so depth becomes an important factor. The vertical jumps we see are a representation of how space travel is done, where up and down are also directions to be taken into account when going somewhere. The map we see in the series premiere shows Peridea to be diagonally above the known galaxy, so that's relevant coordinates.

This takes us to another relevant point here, which is how beings can travel inside the known galaxy and beyond it. Hyperspace travel isn't really just going super fast from one place and another, but rather bending space and time to access a whole different subdimension of reality in doing so. That's why hyperspace lanes such as the ones depicted on the map are so important, they show safe routes where this can happen. They were initially designed by travelers who observed the migration patterns of the purrgil, who can also travel through hyperspace and access this subdimension. We've seen them in Episode 3 of Ahsoka, and they were the ones who took Ezra and Thrawn away at the end of Season 4 of Rebels, too.

This subdivision of space is loosely tied to the World Between Worlds, a realm of the Force that connects all of time and space. The purrgil are not the only beings who can travel by themselves, though - at least according to some fan theories. In Rebels, we see loth-wolves traveling between the hemispheres of Lothal through what seem to be hyperspace tunnels, leading to the idea that worlds in realspace (the "normal" dimension) have traveling points through the Force and, therefore, allow for this kind of travel.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere every Tuesday on Disney+.