The first two episodes of Ahsoka calls back to previous lines from Star Wars shows like Baylan Skoll, who utters the line "We are no Jedi," recalling Ahsoka's declaration in Rebels.

Ahsoka also brings back familiar characters such as Lady Morgan Elsbeth, a descendant of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, known for their connection to the Dark Side of the Force.

One of the most beloved Star Wars characters through the years has been Ahsoka Tano. After runs in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka moved from the animated world and into live-action, premiering in The Mandalorian with a portrayal by Rosario Dawson. Now, Dawson is back in Ahsoka, the character's titular series that continues where The Mandalorian and Rebels left off. As much of Disney+ entries have, Ahsoka takes place between the events of the original trilogy and the sequels, so not too long after Return of the Jedi. With so much coming before it, there is a breadth of Star Wars lore for Ahsoka to pull from, so the first two episodes are full of plenty of Easter eggs and callbacks to the wider franchise. Here's everything you may have missed!

The Opening Crawl is Back

Setting itself apart from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka opens with a version of the iconic text crawl that has been a staple of Star Wars media. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy promised the opening crawl would be coming back in the franchise's new movies, and though the text moves across the screen differently, it looks like that goes for some of the television shows as well.

We Are No Jedi

In Ahsoka's opening sequence, two ominous figures before New Republic soldiers that doubt the validity of them being Jedi. When revealing their intentions and removing his hood, one of the figures (Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson) activates his red lightsaber and utters, "We are no Jedi." In one of Rebels' most memorable scenes, Ahsoka faced off against her former master, now the menacing Darth Vader. When Vader questions her ability to enact revenge upon him, as it would go against the Jedi way, Ahsoka firmly responds, "I am no Jedi," a line which this series calls back to through Baylan.

A Brutal Corridor Scene

Marking a reference to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Baylan Skoll slices through New Republic soldiers with ease on his way to rescue their prisoner. As Baylan wields the Force and his scarlet red lightsaber, pushing through his opponents down a long corridor, we're reminded of Darth Vader doing the same at the end of Rogue One. This blatant callback sets Baylan up to be a fearsome foe in Ahsoka; introducing him with a level of intimidation on par with Vader is bold, intentional move.

Lady Morgan and the Night Sisters of Dathomir

Returning from her role in The Mandalorian is Diana Lee Inosanto as Lady Morgan Elsbeth, beginning the episode as a prisoner, after Ahsoka captured her in The Mandalorian's second season. In that episode, we learned that Lady Morgan's people were massacred during the Clone Wars, and the anger that spurred in her led Lady Morgan to destroy worlds, plundering them for resources to aid the Imperial Starfleet. In Ahsoka, Lady Morgan reveals that she is a descendant of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, a group referred to as witches in tune with the Dark Side of the Force.

Using the Force to Solve Puzzles

In an all-too-rare instance of live-action Star Wars referencing the video games, Ahsoka finds herself solving puzzles in the ancient temple built by the Nightsisters of Dathomir. By using the Force to guide her moves, Ahsoka shifts pillars into their proper placement until the device she seeks is revealed. The device, which remains locked, supposedly contains a map to Grand Admiral Thrawn's location. Both its significance and means of retrieval are reminiscent of the types of tasks required in Star Wars video game, especially the beloved Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor. If this could hint at an eventual merging of the games' storylines with the live-action entries, it would be ana amazing connection between the two properties.

Huyang, the Jedi Order Protocol, and Padawan Learners

Huyang (David Tennant), the droid accompanying Ahsoka on her journey, is a survivor of an older era (still boasting 75% of his original parts, he tells us). When explaining his reasoning for keeping the getaway ship at a safe distance, he references the Jedi Order Protocol, a remnant of the prequel-era days that remains programmed within him. When analyzing the lightsabers of the figures that retrieved Lady Morgan, Huyang recognizes one of their builds to be unique to Baylan Skoll, a Padawan Learner who they theorize escaped the events of Order 66. Clearly turned to the Dark Side, it seems Baylan has become a Master to his own apprentice.

Home One

"Home One, this is Gold Leader." Any Star Wars fan would remember that line, referencing the iconic starship known as Home One, which was famously captained by Admiral Ackbar. The ship has made its return, with Ahsoka and Huyang convening on the starship where Ackbar exclaimed the signature (and often memed upon) line, "It's a trap!"

General Hera Syndulla

The most notable Twi'lek (a species marked by their classic green skin and tentacled heads), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) makes her live-action debut in Ahsoka. In Star Wars Rebels, Hera was the captain of the ship Ghost and owner of the droid Chopper, all important members of the Rebel group that provided the building blocks for Ahsoka's backstory and cast of characters. As General, it appears Hera is still a central part of the New Republic and Imperial resistance.

Commander Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and an Independent Lothal

When we arrive at Lothal, they are celebrating the anniversary of their independence from Empire, an achievement won in large part thanks to the sacrifice of Commander Ezra Bridger (Emam Esfandi). Lothal was heavily featured in Rebels, and the now flourishing society sees Clancy Brown as its Govenor Ryder Azadi (a role he voiced in Rebels) and Vinny Thomas as Jai Kell (a recurring character from Rebels, now serving as a Senator of Lothal). Believing her friend to be dead, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) skips out on the celebration. Her mourning is further emphasized by the fact that she has a Loth-cat companion (Ezra was fond of these creatures), we see a scene in which she replays a hologram of Ezra's final message, and aboard Ahsoka's ship she takes a moment to quietly pause at the bunk that Ezra once occupied.

Ahsoka and Sabine's Relationship

"Things didn't turn out the way either of us wanted," Ahsoka admits when discussing the state of her relationship to Sabine Wren. Anakin never got to finish her training, she reminds us, and here we see that she cut off her training with Sabine. While the clear reason is not yet given, Ahsoka references Sabine's "bullish" demeanor and reckless nature. After seeing her Master fall to the Dark Side, she is likely hesitant to guide someone in the ways of the Force when there is any chance of them faltering (a sentiment she expressed to Din Djarin as well). "She quit on me," Sabine tells Huyang in Ahsoka's second episode.

Fulcrum and the T-6 Shuttle

Ahsoka's T-6 Shuttle, which she acquired in Rebels, appears once again after being a commonly used model throughout The Clone Wars. When the New Republic communicates to Ahsoka upon their arrival, Huyang refers to themselves under the call-sign "Fulcrum," which was a code name used by Ahsoka and other Rebel agents before the Battle of Yavin.

Force Echoes

When searching for clues regarding the stolen star map, Ahsoka uses Force Echoes (also known as Psychometry) to hear and sense the events that took place where she is standing. The ability was first used in The Clone Wars, and it's been featured throughout the greater Star Wars canon, including literature and video games such as Jedi: Fallen Order.

Corellia

Corellia, a planet heavily featured in Solo: A Star Wars Story that's known for its Imperial shipyards, makes a return to Star Wars live-action, as Sabine traces the origin of the droid that ambushed her to the Core World planet. According to Hera, it should have been dismantled after the fall of the Empire, but it seems the work of Lady Morgan has not yet been eradicated.

Chopper

This droid has had some cameos (voiced before and here again by Dave Filoni himself), and in Ahoska's second episode, Chopper is once again putting his bright personality on display. The argumentative droid was a mainstay of Rebels, and just like his animated version, is always alongside Hera to make his opinions known.

Sabine, the Mandalorian

As the second episode of Ahsoka comes to a close, Sabine cuts her hair and dons her Mandalorian helmet once again. As she stands before artwork depicting the iconic Rebels group, she now looks much more like the Sabine we knew from the animated series -- a familiar likeness that Ahsoka acknowledges. Earlier, Hera mentioned Sabine's Mandalorian ancestry as an explanation for her bullishness, and the fact that Sabine is embracing that history once again just before joining forces with Ahsoka in a more overt way is an interesting choice. Sabine's nature as a Mandalorian provides a great deal of context when it comes to her relationship with her former master an ally, Ahsoka, and it will likely play a key role going forward in the series.