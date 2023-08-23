Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Tano was first introduced to the sprawling Star Wars universe fifteen years ago when George Lucas debuted the animated feature Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which delved into the tenuous three-year period between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. She quickly became one of the most beloved new additions to the franchise, both because of her incredible arc and her dynamic with Anakin Skywalker in the animated series The Clone Wars, and later her connection to the crew of the Ghost in Star Wars Rebels and role as a Fulcrum. While her legacy is steeped in rich lore and intrinsically tied to the Prequel Trilogy, Ahsoka Tano is still a relatively new character for fans who stick to live-action Star Wars — a fact that may prove challenging for Dave Filoni’s latest Disney+ series, aptly titled Ahsoka.

Lucas may have been the driving force behind The Clone Wars at the start, but Star Wars fans have always known that Ahsoka Tano was Filoni’s pride and joy, and that he was the arbiter of her destiny within the franchise. After The Mandalorian garnered critical acclaim with its debut season, fans knew it was only a matter of time before Ahsoka was brought into live-action. Midway through Season 2, Rosario Dawson stepped into the role to face off against Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and the seeds of Ahsoka were planted. In The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka returned yet again, though this time it was to establish that she had befriended Luke Skywalker, a detail which may play a role later in Ahsoka, or perhaps Filoni’s upcoming film.

With the premiere, entitled “Master and Apprentice,” Filoni brings Star Wars back to its roots with an opening crawl—something that the other live-action Disney+ series have forgone. The crawl helps to establish some of the key aspects of the current world-state, particularly with the impending search for Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), though it lacks the distinct punch that previous crawls have contained, which actually matches the somewhat meandering tone of the episode.

RELATED: ‘Ahsoka’ Will Now Premiere on Tuesday Nights

'Ahsoka' Episode 1 Doesn't Fill In All the Blanks

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka carries the burden of needing to establish a lot of lore to facilitate the viewing experience for casual audiences, something that The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Andor weren’t beholden to. While an attempt is made to loosely explain Ahsoka’s relationships with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Episode 1 relies heavily upon its audience’s knowledge base. In fact, some of its better moments that evoke true emotion rely upon the nostalgia of Rebels and what has come before—details that would be lost to viewers who haven’t had time to watch over two hundred episodes of Clone Wars and Rebels.

Rather than dedicating time to filling in those blanks, Ahsoka lingers on the intricacies of Ahsoka’s search for a star map, and an ensuing duel that is undermined by poor visual planning. For a franchise that has been the leading innovator behind technology like the Volume, it is bewildering that no one saw to ensure that her white lightsabers weren’t lost in the white skies above her. It’s a shame because it’s one of the better live-action duels, though hopefully, it is just a taste of what’s to come for Dawson’s run as Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Isn't the Most Interesting Character in the Show

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka may be the titular character, but she is not the most interesting one in the series — at least not yet. As with her previous appearances, Dawson’s portrayal of Ahsoka feels stiff in comparison to Ashley Eckstein’s voicework as the character across the animated projects. To Dawson’s credit, it does seem like it’s an issue with the material that she has been given to work with. She is far more animated in interviews about the character, and in-person she is infectiously kind and full of life. That dissonance between the two leaves one yearning to see Dawson given the chance to play a lighter, happier Ahsoka.

Perhaps this is all intentional and aimed to establish that she has a long way to go before she can be an effervescent and personable character again. But, even in the darkest days, Ahsoka always had an energy about her that made her feel accessible to those around her, which is something that is lacking in the premiere. Her relationships with Hera and Sabine feel strained, which is further compounded by the fact that she seems to be isolated from others, outside of spending most of her time with the by-the-books droid Huyang (David Tennant). For audiences that don’t know who Ahsoka can be, it may make it harder to fall in love with her the way that Clone Wars fans once did. Casual fans are disconnected from the well of lore that Filoni keeps dipping into, which leaves them in the dark for so many of Episode 1’s stronger moments.

What Happens in 'Ahsoka' Episode 1?

Image via Disney+

“Master and Apprentice” opens aboard the New Republic vessel which is transporting Morgan Elsbeth to her trial. In classic Star Wars style, it is clear from the beginning that this vessel won’t be reaching its destination—especially when a mysterious vessel flies into their path using an old Jedi clearance code. Captain Hayle (Mark Rolston) is quick to call their bluff, welcoming the two cloaked figures aboard the ship to get to the bottom of the mystery that is now afoot. To the outside observer, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) do look like a master and his apprentice, though their red lightsabers and the fact that Jedi are few and far between at this point in galactic history bring their scheme to an abrupt end.

Baylan and Shin cut down the crew in no time and make their way to the cell where Morgan is being held. This sequence allows Filoni to shoehorn another epic hallway scene into the Star Wars log books, which will already be a Tumblr gifset by the time you read this review. Morgan is given the honor of being the first character in the series to mention Ahsoka by name, as she tells Baylan that the former Jedi is in search of the star map that might lead her to Thrawn’s location. These are the same details, though more eloquently put, that the audience received in the opening crawl, which does seem a little counterproductive, though still serviceable.

From there, Ahsoka joins up with its titular character as she searches for the aforementioned star map on a sandy planet steeped with lore and ancient ruins. As she puzzles her way through the crumbling ruins and uncovers the location of the relic, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to Indiana Jones, which Filoni seems to take visual cues from. It’s a lengthy segment of the 50-minute episode, clocking in at around five minutes of screen time. As Ahsoka and Huyang make their departure from the newly-destroyed planet, they’re made aware of an “incident” that has occurred, which reunites them with one member of the Ghost’s crew. Hera Syndulla debriefs Ahsoka on what happened aboard the vessel that was carrying Morgan Elsbeth, though Ahsoka is not able to identify the master and apprentice as Hera hoped. Given their lightsabers and abilities, Huyang believes they may have been former Jedi and Ahsoka asks him to run a search on their lightsabers, in hopes of identifying them.

Image via Disney+

While Ahsoka has taken the time to acquaint herself with the likes of Luke Skywalker, it seems that she and Hera haven’t been in communication with each other since the end of Rebels—or at least since the fall of the Empire. Ahsoka reveals that the star map she tracked down might lead to the location of Thrawn, which surprises Hera. She still believes he died at the Battle of Lothal, taking Ezra Bridger with him. Given the history between Hera and Ahsoka, it seems odd that they’re just now having this discussion. It feels clunky for fans who know the history there, and even as exposition for a newer audience, it lacks the broader context. The mention of Ezra carries heavy weight, but the source of the weight is disconnected for the better part of the episode.

Coincidentally, on Lothal, the local leaders are memorializing Ezra’s sacrifice with a mural that depicts the crew of the Ghost. Governor Azadi’s (Clancy Brown) speech is rather vague, noting that his sacrifice was “several years ago,” rather than giving a definitive anniversary, which may be for the benefit of Star Wars’ rather fast-and-loose timeline. The commemoration goes awry, however, when the keynote speaker Sabine Wren fails to show up. At this point, “Master and Apprentice” gets some much-needed life injected into it with the introduction of Sabine, who has skipped out on the commemoration in favor of speeding out of town while listening to some grungy space rock. Bordizzo’s Sabine is exactly what one might expect from a slightly more mature version of the character. She’s contrarian, rebellious, and an absolute menace to society.

Through Sabine, we learn a little bit more about who Ezra is—or rather, was. At her brightly painted home, where she lives with her Loth-cat, Sabine reminisces about her old friend while watching a hologram he left for her. Though Eman Esfandi’s presence is short-lived, he makes for a great live-action Ezra Bridger. Tragically, Filoni does take this opportunity to demolish any hopes for Ezra and Sabine to have a romantic future (something that many fans pined for during Rebels) by having Ezra say he saw Sabine as a sister. (Though fans can work around that sticking point, I’m sure.)

Lothal becomes the main focal point for the remainder of the episode, with Morgan directing Shin to travel there, rather cryptically. Baylan is kind enough to explain that Ahsoka’s former apprentice—Sabine Wren—calls Lothal home and that Ahsoka will likely take the star map there. This piece of information might be surprising to fans of Rebels, as it was never really established in the series. Considering Ahsoka is not a Jedi, and was far removed from the Order when she teamed up with the Ghost crew, it seems odd that she took Sabine as her apprentice, especially when she knows where that path can lead. Of course, Baylan and Morgan are correct—Ahsoka heads straight to Sabine on Lothal, where Sabine is being lightly cajoled for missing the ceremony.

Image via Disney+

Rather than leading with Thrawn, as she did with Hera, Ahsoka tells Sabine that the star map might lead them to Ezra. Sabine seems less convinced that Ezra might be out there but willing to listen to what Ahsoka is involved in. Ahsoka and Sabine have a tense conversation about their tenuous relationship during Sabine’s apparent Jedi training, which establishes that they had some sort of falling out. Their reunion is interrupted by Huyang, who has identified Baylan Skoll as a Jedi who disappeared at the end of the Clone Wars. Before departing to go over their findings, Ahsoka warns Sabine not to take the star map—which she does not obey.

At this point, Shin is already hot on Sabine’s trail, though she kindly waits to spring her attack until after Sabine figures out how to get the star map to work. Despite the star map proving difficult for Ahsoka to figure out, Sabine manages to figure out how to crack the code rather quickly. Before she can really relish in her discovery, Sabine is jumped by a pair of droids that steal the star map and take it back to Shin. Sabine grabs Ezra’s lightsaber and takes off after Shin (after calling Huyang for backup) and things go pretty badly. Before Ahsoka can get to her, Shin runs Sabine through with her lightsaber, leaving her to presumably die.

It’s clear that this final showdown is aimed at drawing a comparison between the two pairs of masters and apprentices showcased in the episode. Sabine is a skilled lightsaber wielder, but her training with Ahsoka was unfinished and clearly contentious. Shin, on the other hand, seems to have had a great teacher in Baylan, which sets her up as a formidable foe for the remainder of the series. Ahsoka may be the titular character, but it’s Sabine, Shin, and Baylan that are the most compelling aspects of the premiere.

What’s fascinating about “Master and Apprentice” is that it doesn’t feel like a pilot episode, at least not in the typical sense. It may be the first episode of Ahsoka, but it feels like a continuation of the series that came before it. These characters are already established in the mind of Filoni. They don’t need an introduction or even a reintroduction. Ahsoka may not be for casual fans, but it is a thrilling experience for diehard viewers who enjoy Filoni’s brand of storytelling and lore-infused stories that rely upon the teachings of the past. It does set up a few compelling threads, which will hopefully be pulled on throughout the rest of the season. Episode 1 is quite a slow burn for Ahsoka, but by the end, audiences should be ready to dive headfirst into the next episode — which may be why Disney+ opted to debut the episodes together. Steph Green may step in to direct Episode 2, but there is a clear throughline between the episodes that make them work as one.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are streaming now on Disney+.