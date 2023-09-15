Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 in Ahsoka.

The Big Picture Ahsoka enters the World Between Worlds and speaks to a memory of her former Master, Anakin Skywalker, which was an exercise of introspection rather than an actual comeback for Anakin in Ahsoka Episode 5.

Anakin's legacy will always be tainted by his time as Darth Vader, bringing terror to the galaxy and taking lives. Ahsoka questions if she was directly tied to his downfall and his crimes.

Ahsoka's experiences in the Clone Wars reveal that Anakin's life turned out to be more violent and devastating than expected. She carries the emotional wounds caused by his destiny and blames herself partially for his behavior, unable to fix the mistakes of her youth. Ahsoka was forced to grow up in the midst of war as a child soldier.

Ahsoka continues to explore the life and adventures of the titular character played by Rosario Dawson by taking her through a long quest to find the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). The dangerous villain is still out there, but the former Jedi had to face a very different kind of issue during this week's episode. After losing a violent lightsaber duel, Ahsoka enters the World Between Worlds, where she ran into the memory of her former Master, Anakin Skywalker (played once again by Hayden Christensen). But what she learned while she talked to her mind's representation of Darth Vader could mean that The Clone Wars animated series and the events surrounding the galactic war are merely a tragedy now.

What Did Ahsoka See?



After being defeated by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and falling off a cliff, Ahsoka was able to enter the World Between Worlds, a dimension that exists outside of time and space in the Star Wars galaxy. When she woke up, she was greeted by who appeared to be Anakin Skywalker himself, with her former Master claiming that he was ready to finish her training. However, thanks to the dialogue provided by the character, it appears that Ahsoka was actually talking to her memories of Anakin, instead of interacting with the spirit of the Jedi himself. This could further explain why this was an exercise of introspection for the protagonist, instead of an actual comeback for Anakin.

Skywalker takes Ahsoka through different memories of their time as a fighting duo during the Clone Wars, even including a moment where the Chosen One wasn't present. But just like the version of Ahsoka played by Ariana Greenblatt was trying to explain, Anakin's legacy will always be tainted by his time as Darth Vader. The Sith Lord brought decades worth of terror to the entire galaxy, taking the lives of anyone who dared to stand against him. If Ahsoka is truly one of the most important parts of Anakin's legacy, could that mean that she was also directly tied to his downfall? That was one of the questions the character herself asked during the episode titled "Shadow Warrior".

Exploring her memories of fighting in the Clone Wars allowed Ahsoka to remember what had actually happened to Anakin, with the memories of her Master constantly changing from the friendly young man who passed his knowledge down to her, to the merciless Sith Lord who wouldn't take no for an answer. Ahsoka had a hard time accepting the fact that Anakin's life after they parted ways turned out to be something much more violent and devastating than expected, and even if Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) brought him back to the light, the legacy of his crimes wasn't going anywhere.

Is 'The Clone Wars' Solely a Tragedy Now?



After the Clone Wars animated movie premiered in theaters in 2008, it was clear that these new versions of the prequel characters were here to stay, with a television series taking off some time after the film left the big screen. In addition to familiar faces from the prequel trilogy returning to the galaxy far, far away, the introduction of Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) made it possible for the team at Lucasfilm to explore different aspects of the Jedi Order. And with Ahsoka having the most famous character from the franchise as her teacher, there was potential for the duo to become the greatest warriors in the history of the galaxy.

But as seen in the events of the original trilogy and in Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith, Anakin's fate had always been sealed, as he was always meant to bring balance to the force by bringing the Jedi Order down. Where does that leave the seven seasons of adventures The Clone Wars provided for viewers? Anakin was always going to become Vader, but at least Ahsoka always had the possibility of moving on from her loss by accepting that there's nothing she could've done to prevent her friend from making the decisions that led to him becoming a dangerous villain.

The latest episode of Ahsoka revealed that, even as an adult, the apprentice believed Anakin's behavior had been, at least partially, her fault. This means that the emotional wounds Anakin's destiny caused to Ahsoka are still there, and there's nothing the former Jedi can do to fix the mistakes she had to live through during her youth. Her new quest as Sabine's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) Master will certainly provide her with the inspiration she needs to move forward, but she will always be a child who was thrown into a war she couldn't possibly understand, under the wing of a man who was emotionally unstable and capable of horrible things.

Ahsoka Was Not Just a Jedi But Also a Child Soldier



One of the biggest flaws the Jedi Order had within their organization was the fact that they took Force-sensitive children from their families at a very young age in order to begin their training. This prevented the padawans from having a normal childhood, where they could learn about life and the consequences of their actions without being forced to be a part of an army. Ahsoka had to grow up while climbing up the ranks in the Jedi army under the Republic's supervision, meaning that the lives of several clones were under her care. That isn't something any child should have to carry on their shoulders.

And given the difficulty of growing up as a padawan, Ahsoka needed a strong figure who could guide her through the trials of fighting separatists droids every day. Unfortunately for everyone, Anakin wasn't that person, with him more focused on trying to build a life of his own with Padmé (Natalie Portman). While the adventures Anakin and Ahsoka went through together were fun, it wasn't the right place for the young girl to be. She walked away from the adults who were supposed to take care of her because they didn't believe in her when she needed it the most.

Ahsoka Tano was a girl who was forced to grow up in the middle of a war, receiving training from the person who would turn the tide for the enemy during the same conflict. She never had a chance to process those emotions, as she always kept the memory of her mentor and friend trying to kill her with a red lightsaber. Even as an adult, the idea of the person she used to trust the most coming after her haunts her dreams. The Ahsoka series just reminded us that The Clone Wars was merely the prologue of an adult woman carrying the burden of her past every day of her life.