The Big Picture Ahsoka's training of Sabine Wren in Ahsoka showcases lesser-known parts of the Force that get little attention from the Jedi.

Psychometry, also known as Sense Echoes or retrocognition, is a rare and useful Force ability that allows the user to trace an object's memories.

Ahsoka's sudden display of psychometry abilities in the episode "Shadow Warrior" gives her a clue in finding Sabine and highlights the rarity and mystery of this power.

Exploring the galaxy after the fall of the Empire through the exploits of the former Jedi padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Ahsoka has provided a look at the Force from the perspective of a non-Jedi. Through Ahsoka's training of Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), the series proves there are parts of the Force that get little attention. Like the Jedi, Ahsoka relies on Force abilities, but there are many different ways to use them. From moving objects to performing Jedi mind tricks, the Force offers a wide range of powers for Jedi and others with a strong connection. While some of these abilities manifest in all users, others are rare, requiring special training or a specific aptitude to be used.

One such uncommon Force ability appears in Ahsoka's Episode 5, "Shadow Warrior." Tracing an object's memories using the Force is not a new concept, but its appearances are few and far between. Yet, it is useful, especially when tracking. Called psychometry, Sense Echoes, Force Echoes, or retrocognition, this ability allows the user to learn information they otherwise could not by sensing what happened to the object. Psychometry's first cannon appearance occurs in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but it can also be found in Star Wars Legends stories. Since its introduction to cannon, psychometry has been featured in a few novels and even the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, yet it is still little known. Psychometry's rarity makes any use memorable. Yet this is especially notable as Ahsoka has never before demonstrated a talent for psychometry.

What Is Ahsoka's New Ability?

Psychometry is not a combat skill, so there is less opportunity to use it than other abilities, but it is often used for tracking, especially when the target is gone with little trace. Psychometry works on an object or location, but to use it, the user must touch the object or enter the location. With this action, they experience a blinding light followed by a Force vision of past events the object or those who interacted with it witnessed. The Force allows the user to hear sound, see sights, and even feel emotions present in that vision, though they are distorted. Because of the emotional aspect, risks accompany psychometry, causing the Jedi Order to keep a close eye on the ability and disapprove of using psychometry on weapons of violence.

Unlike most Force abilities, psychometry has been described as innate rather than something learned through dedication and hard work but is born into certain users. However, it can be years before it appears. Initially, the Force user has little control over their skill, but careful training can fix that. Despite it supposedly being born to certain users, Ahsoka never displayed the ability when she was young, yet she can perform it by adulthood. However, Ahsoka has already redefined the necessary strength in the Force required to use it. Though Sabine's connection to the Force isn't strong enough to be a padawan according to the Jedi Order's rules, Ahsoka claims it can be learned. Perhaps psychometry is similar in that some are born with it, naturally picking up the skill with minimal effort, while others can learn if they have enough tenacity. Certainly, little enough is known about psychometry for there to be some confusion surrounding it, even by those who use it.

How Does Ahsoka Use Psychometry?

At the start of the episode, both Ahsoka and Sabine are missing as Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and her allies search for their friends. With Jacen's (Evan Whitten) help, they save Ahsoka, yet that is only half a victory. Upon waking, Ahsoka knows little more about what happened to Sabine than they had already guessed, but she has a plan. The now-broken orb that held the map to Thrawn is in their possession, though seemingly worthless. However, Ahsoka remembers Sabine holding it, meaning she may have left an impression on it. With the Force, Ahsoka uses psychometry on the broken piece of the orb, getting a vision of the moments after she fell into the World Between Worlds.

Though Ahsoka seems to donut herself when she begins, her vision proves useful. She hears Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) conversation with Sabine, convincing her to come with him to wherever the map leads. The audience doesn't get to see the confrontation (this time), but Ahsoka may have as her eyes remain shut as she uses psychometry. Through this power, Ahsoka learns that Sabine left the planet alive and with Skoll, though she doesn't know their destination. Still, Ahsoka's sudden psychometry abilities gave them one clue in finding Sabine.

Who Used Psychometry Besides 'Ahsoka'?

Psychometry doesn't appear often in Star Wars, but it's far from new. The concept first appeared in the 1994 novel The Courtship of Princess Leia, but this is a part of the Star Wars Legends continuity. The Clone Wars reintroduced psychometry in Season 3 with the Jedi Master Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo), a unique Jedi with a talent for psychometry and a friend of Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor). Using Vos' skill, the two Jedi track down the escaped prisoner, Ziro the Hutt. Vos and his ability appear again in the novel The Dark Disciple, which continues to explain psychometry. Later, the novel Force Collector explores psychometry with a new Jedi, Karr Nuq Sin, who uses the ability.

The ability also appears in Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order when Cal Kestis uses it when he takes the Second Sister's lightsaber, receiving a vision of the pain that turned her to the dark side. But the most well-known occurrence happens in Star Wars: The Force Awakens when Rey (Daisy Ridley) reaches for Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber and is overwhelmed by visions. Though not explained in the film itself, the reference book, The Star Wars Book, suggests this is a use of psychometry. The different iterations of this ability look slightly different, but they all exist in different formats. Though the power is rare, it isn't unheard of, and its popularity seems to be growing.