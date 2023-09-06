The Big Picture Episode 5 of Ahsoka will be shown in select theaters, giving fans the opportunity to see it on the big screen alongside its Disney+ release.

The upcoming episode will be Ahsoka's biggest, featuring the return of Anakin Skywalker and possibly marking the live-action debut of Thrawn.

Fans can reserve tickets for the theater screenings on Gofobo.com.

The Star Wars universe is currently in the middle of Ahsoka's journey. Coming off one of the best episodes of the franchise’s Disney+ era, it has been announced that the next episode, Episode 5, is coming to select theaters. Beware of spoilers from Episode 4 “The Fallen Jedi” ahead.

Thanks to Gofobo, the screening event will take place next Tuesday, September 12 across the United States (the same day it hits Disney+). Some lucky fans will even get to see the new episode in IMAX.

While shows like The Mandalorian and Andor have tackled the more western/grittier gunslinger influences of Star Wars, Ahsoka has gleefully returned the series to its lightsaber dueling roots. The series has been more than just a fan service extension of Clone Wars and Rebels up to this point. You have mostly returning characters like Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and the impending clash with Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), but creator Dave Filoni is using Ahsoka to explore the gray area of the force.

This is all the while, giving fans some of the best lightsaber battles the series has ever seen. The rematch between Sabine and Shin (Ivanna Sakhno) was stunning, but the emotional duel between Baylon (Ray Stevenson) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is the high point of the series so far.

Image via Disney+

Why Is Episode 5 Heading to the Big Screen?

The main reason Episode 5 is probably being shown on the big screen is because it will be Ahsoka’s biggest episode to date. That will have a lot to do with the return of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Episode 4’s cliffhanger opens up a floodgate of Star Wars possibilities. With Ahsoka and Sabine separated, the latter of which who’s currently captured by Baylon, it’s going to be exciting to see where Ahsoka takes these iconic characters. Especially given Ahsoka and Anakin’s reunion. Also with the episode's grand cinematic treatment, it’s a safe bet that we’ll finally see Thrawn’s live-action debut in this upcoming episode and maybe even have an Ezra Bridger sighting.

Get Your ‘Ahsoka’ Tickets Now

You can find theater locations and reserve your tickets now on Gofobo.com. Ahsoka’s first four episodes are streaming now on Disney+.